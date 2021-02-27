by Adan Salazar February 26th 2021, 7:26 am

Internet researchers are questioning whether limited edition Oreos dedicated to pop star Lady Gaga contain hidden pedophile symbolism.

After the special sandwich cookies based off Gaga’s Chromatica album hit stores late last year, people began noticing one wafer featured a small heart inside a larger heart design, a symbol designated by the FBI as a secret code used by pedophiles.

“The GirlLover logo (Glogo)… is a small heart surrounded by a larger heart, which symbolizes a relationship between an adult male or female and minor girl,” reads an FBI intelligence bulletin publicized by Wikileaks, showing a pink version of the symbol.

“To specifically indicate the pedophile’s gender preference, members of pedophilic organizations encourage the use of descriptions such as ‘boylove,’ ‘girllove,’ and ‘childlove,’” the law enforcement sensitive memo reads. “These symbols have been etched into rings and formed into pendants, and have also been found printed on coins.”

Read the FBI bulletin:https://www.scribd.com/embeds/363429194/content?start_page=1&view_mode=scroll&access_key=key-L24L0D3NHGevBb131Mrm

The Gaga-themed cookies made by Nabisco are wrapped in hot pink packaging and are pink in color, containing a green cream filling reminiscent of toxic sludge.

The color pink is a beacon for both little girls and pedophiles alike, as noted in a WFLA report which uncovered toys geared towards little girls containing the hidden pedophile markings.

A mom took her two-year-old daughter to a Monster Truck show and came back with a souvenir that puts children in danger. The symbols on the toy are a secret code used by pedophiles.

But when she got answers she nearly threw up. Her toddler’s souvenir held a sick secret. The Monster Jam toy contains a symbol, a disgusting calling card for creeps. This is a code for pedophiles.https://www.youtube.com/embed/1LcAM5IOcsw?feature=oembed



“This is pink, this is geared towards little girls especially at a predominantly male event.”

When a pedophiles sees children with the heart symbol, it’s code meaning this child is ready to be traded for sex.

The symbol emblazoned on the Oreos was enough to cause outrage on social and alternative media.

Entertainment site JordanThrilla.com questioned whether the symbol could be a coincidence, or evidence of sinister intentions.

“If these really are the same symbols perhaps Lady Gaga isn’t even aware of it,” the site’s editor writes. “However, given the weird stories that have come out about children being mistreated in Hollywood over the years, she also could possibly be fully aware and chose to promote the symbols purposely.”

Anons are researchers, not fact finders. They unearth findings and they allow the public to decide for themselves. The latest are Lady Gaga oreo's, one cookie with pedo symbol and not sure about the other's, satanic? Is it wrong to challenge/question these people? pic.twitter.com/Pb17kEFkmK — President Joe "Illegitimate" Biden (@MrNavigator3) February 5, 2021

LADY GAGA’S NEW OREO COOKIE HAS THE PEDO SYMBOL FOR YOUNG GIRL LOVER ON IT! THEY ALSO HAVE GIVEN THESE CREATURES THEIR ON EMOJIS TO USE! 🌀 pic.twitter.com/TkdZaw4rph — Sheldon Jackson (@SGJackson) February 8, 2021