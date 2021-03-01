HAFFebruary 28, 2021

by Geoffrey Grider

Well, we told you it was coming and here it is, the European Union decided today that of EU citizens needs a digital vaccination certificate, which means of course that all EU citizens must receive a vaccine. Not only that, they decided that the digital vaccination certificate will be rolled out by this summer. Breathtaking how fast it’s all happening, isn’t it?

“Behold ye among the heathen, and regard, and wonder marvelously: for I will work a work in your days, which ye will not believe, though it be told you.” Habakkuk 1:5 (KJB)

By now you’ve hopefully figured out that regardless what the COVID does or does not become, how much longer it does or does not linger, the measures put into place around it are permanent.

Under the guise of fighting AIDS , bird flu , swine flu , West Nile Virus , Ebola , Influenza , racism , COVID-19, the New World Order has finally found their “winner, winner, chicken dinner” to institute measures to control the entire world. The kingdom of Antichrist is indeed rising, you are watching it happen.

FUN FACT: In WWI, Germany was the leader of the Central Powers that waged war against the Allies that included America in 1917.

Germany started WWII in 1939 that killed 55 million people including 6 million Jews, and here in 2021 Germany is the confirmed leader of the 27-member European Union that is getting ready to wage a very different type of war. If you have a King James Bible and you believe what you read when you open it up, you know exactly what’s coming next. I sure do.

EU Coronavirus Summit: Vaccine Certificates Expected By Summer

From DW.com: One of the more contentious issues EU leaders tackled was that of digital vaccine passports for those who have been vaccinated.

Southern EU states such as Greece, Spain and Italy — all heavily or entirely dependent on tourism — believe such a scheme could ease air travel, helping them avoid a repeat of last year’s disastrous summer holiday season. Northern neighbors have been reluctant to buy in amid concerns about discrimination and whether people who have been vaccinated can still carry the virus.

In the evening press conference, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said there was consensus on having the certificates, but not precisely how they should be used.

“Everyone agreed that we need a digital vaccination certificate,” the German chancellor said. She added that the certificates could be available by summer, as the bloc needs three months to create a technical framework.

She stressed, however, that the creation of the certificates “does not mean that only those who have a vaccination passport are allowed to travel.”

Von der Leyen cited Israel’s work tracking and documenting a person’s vaccination history on so-called Green Passes while stressing the importance of maintaining the functionality of the European single market.

Though there is no unanimity as yet about what kind of card or cards might be used and recognized across the bloc, von der Leyen spoke of a minimum data system and said the European Commission was working to create a “gateway for interoperability between nations.”

Von der Leyen said member states would “have to act fast” if the program was to be implemented by summer. Belgian Member of European Parliament (MEP) Marc Botenga told DW that granting freedom of movement rights based on health status could be a “slippery slope” for the bloc.

“It’s even more questionable as long as people don’t have access to the vaccine,” he said. “Let’s guarantee, first, that people get the vaccine, and then we can debate on what kind of stamps or cards or whatever we want.”