March 10th 2021

Fast-tracked experimental vaccine blamed for death of Utah mom

https://banned.video/watch?id=604970889a97873a2b67d005

Nurse Linda Livingston joined Alex Jones for an in-depth discussion about how the population is being experimented on, and what patriots can do to stay healthy.

Livingston broke down Moderna’s fast-tracked experimental Covid-19 vaccine, which is being blamed for multiple deaths, including that of a 39-year-old Utah mom.

Alex Jones and Owen Shroyer have the breakdown on the mother’s tragic story:

Also, watch Salt Lake City CBS affiliate KUTV’s report on Kassidi Kurill:

