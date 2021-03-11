by Adan Salazar March 10th 2021, 12:25 pm

A healthy single mom of one died in Utah days after receiving her second dose of the Covid-19 vaccine.

The family of Ogden resident Kassidi Kurill, 39, says she was her normal energetic self until Feb. 1 when she received her second dose of Moderna’s coronavirus vaccine.

According to her father, Alfred Hawley, Kurill’s health quickly deteriorated after she received the vaccine.

She “got sick right away, soreness at the shot location, then started getting sick, then started complaining that she was drinking lots of fluids but couldn’t pee, and then felt a little better the next day,” Hawley told KUTV.

After the second shot, Kurill was able to go shopping with her sister, but then started complaining about “feeling not so great that evening.”

Kurill’s sister, Kristin, admits she thought it was nothing to worry about, since “everyone from her work had flu like symptoms – so we thought that was normal.”

Kurill was bed-ridden for two days after receiving the shot, and on the third day sensed something was wrong and asked her father to drive her to the emergency room, where she threw up.

When doctors asked what was making her so sick, her father replied, “She just had the shot.

“They did a blood test and immediately came back and said she was very-very sick, and her liver was not functioning,” Hawley says, claiming the diagnosis “was a total shock and I was even afraid to tell my wife.”

Kurill was transported to Intermountain Medical Center in Murray where doctors hoped they would be able to transplant her a new liver if needed.

Meanwhile, her family, including her sister Kristin who flew in from Arizona, waited outside the hospital with Kurill’s 9-year-old daughter, Emilia, due to Covid precautions.

Unfortunately, 30 hours after arriving in the ER, Kurill died before doctors were able to perform a transplant.

“They never got the chance to offer the lifesaving gift,” reports KUTV. “Doctors at Intermountain were doing everything they could to get Kassidi stable, but nothing seemed to work. Alfred said his daughter’s liver, kidney and heart shut down.’

Kurill’s father is still struggling to understand how his daughter could go from healthy to dead in days.

“She was healthy – happy and active,” he said. “The greatest mom you ever saw in your life and then she was so sick that in less than 12 hours intubated and on life support.”

The family’s hoping to get answers from an autopsy, however a doctor consulted by KUTV says it will be unlikely that the vaccine is ruled the cause of death, as that typically only happens with anaphylaxis, an immediate severe allergic reaction.

“Short of that… “it would be difficult for us to definitively say this is the vaccine,” commented Utah chief medical examiner Dr. Erik Christensen.

Until answers are forthcoming, Kurill’s dad says he’ll continue to blame the vaccine for his daughter’s death, saying it’s “Accom’s Razor where the simplest answer is mostly likely correct.”

“[I] must believe there was something with the shot,” he says.

Kurill’s tragedy comes on the heels of a KUTV investigation that found three other deaths in Utah reported to the CDC’s Vaccine Adverse Reporting System related to the Covid-19 vaccine.

The deaths have not been widely reported in the mainstream media, nor mentioned by vaccine proponents who continue to urge the public to unquestioningly take the experimental chemical cocktail.

