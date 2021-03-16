by Jamie White March 15th 2021, 11:23 am

“The decision has been made…to suspend the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine as a precaution,” says French President Macron.

This adds up to 18 countries that have suspended AstraZeneca’s vaccine

Four more countries have abruptly halted the distribution of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine amid reports that people developed blood clots after receiving the shot.

Germany, France, Italy, and Indonesia all announced Monday they would be suspending the use of AstraZeneca’s vaccine as a precaution until the World Health Organization conducts a review.

“After new reports of thromboses of the cerebral veins in connection with the vaccination in Germany and Europe, the PEI (Paul Ehrlich Institute) considers further investigations to be necessary,” said the health ministry.

“The European Medicines Agency will decide whether and how the new findings will affect the approval of the vaccine,” it added.

French President Emmanuel Macron told reporters Monday that France would suspend the vaccine until at least late Tuesday in anticipation of a European Medicines Agency (EMA) review.

“The decision has been made…to suspend the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine as a precaution, hoping that we can resume its use quickly if the judgement of the EMA allows it,” Macron said.

Italian prosecutors seized a batch of 393,600 AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines over the weekend after a teacher died Saturday hours after receiving the jab.

Indonesia decided to suspend the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine after seeing the reports of blood clots emerge in the European countries.

“To be conservative, the food and drug agency delayed implementation of AstraZeneca [vaccine] as it awaits confirmation from the WHO,” health minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin told a parliamentary hearing on Monday.

Numerous European countries, including Denmark, Ireland, the Netherlands, Iceland, and Norway have already suspended the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine over reports of blood clots.

This comes as the establishment and media are demonizing anybody skeptical of taking the vaccine.

Dr. Anthony Fauci said Sunday he finds it “so disturbing” that you would DARE question the safety of any of the COVID vaccines, even while numerous countries are suspending it over health concerns.