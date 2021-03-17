MARCH 16, 2021 BY NEWS WIRE 17 COMMENTS

Today, vaccine firm Moderna Inc. announced that they will be testing their new experimental mRNA vaccine on young children. The pharmaceutical firm claims that this new phase of human testing is merely to gauge the safety and effectiveness of their new COVID-19 vaccine. However, this is an unprecedented corporate practice – never before have Government regulators allowed an experimental technology to forego years of animal testing and human trials and careful follow-up studies all normally conducted before a new vaccine product is released into the general population. Moreover, Moderna will be taking otherwise perfectly healthy young children who are at zero risk of ever becoming ill from the COVID-19 disease and then exposing them to an experimental gene-based mRNA ‘vaccine’ technology.

According to the company’s press release, the large scale vaccine experiment is the second phase of their “Kid COVE Study” is expected to enroll no less than 6,750 healthy children in the US and Canada ranging between six months and 11 years old.



Moderna has begun dosing babies and children with its experimental Covid-19 vaccine, mRNA-1273, supposedly to “assess the safety and effectiveness” of two doses given 28 days apart.

This unprecedented usage of children by the pharmaceutical industry is just the latest phase of an increasingly aggressive vaccine push which has been authorized by the US government under the guise of a special “emergency” waiver – even though according to the governments’ own data, deaths from COVID have tailed off long ago.

Watch as NBC News promotes the latest children trial of the experimental mRNA vaccine – justifying the unprecedented experiment by elevating the fear of a supposedly new deadly "UK variant" of the coronavirus in order to justify more lockdowns and mandatory masks in America – all as part of what NBC's reporter calls "the race to get vaccinated":

.

Comment: The reason they are doing this study is this is new and untried.. To be clear it is not a vaccine