The Alex Jones ShowMarch 15th 2021, 2:33 pm

The establishment media does NOT want you to hear this

Alex Jones takes a call from a doctor whistleblower who claims to have lost 22 patients after they took the Covid-19 shot.

https://api.banned.video/embed/604fab0fc2b1d14512154a0e

https://api.banned.video/embed/604e7c0ea9094c43c2bb7bb1

Alex Jones breaks down how a world-renowned boxing champion died after taking the Covid-19 vaccine.