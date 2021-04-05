Infowars.comApril 3rd 2021, 10:00 am

What’s really behind the Satanic symbolism Hollywood and the entertainment industry constantly peddle to your children?

Infowars’ Brian Wilson breaks down the symbolism in rapper Lil Nas X’s new music video “Montero,” discusses the release of his controversial ‘Satan Shoes,’ and proposes the possibility that he has covertly pledged himself to the music industry’s faction of the Illuminati.

https://api.banned.video/embed/6066610df95eb078232abd34

