This is chilling

PAUL SACCA April 11, 2021Image via Twitter @LauraKrauseNews

Hundreds of Canadian Christians gathered on Sunday at the GraceLife Church in Edmonton, Alberta. Government officials shut down the church for allegedly violating public COVID-19 health orders.

Authorities erected a chain-link fence to prevent the house of worship from reopening last week. On Sunday, worshippers tore down the barricade, but were quickly met by a large contingent of riot police.

Alberta Health Services physically closed the GraceLife Church, preventing access to the building. AHS said the church would remain closed until the GraceLife Church “can demonstrate the ability to comply with Alberta’s chief medical officer of health’s restrictions.” The Royal Canadian Mounted Police even closed off the access roads in front of the church to the public.

Fences went up around GraceLife Church Wednesday morning as AHS physically closed the building west of Edmonton for flouting the province's COVID-19 health restrictions. @Kim_SmithTV reports live at noon with the latest. #YEG

READ MORE: https://t.co/xVKqIxi5an pic.twitter.com/mEB3ZZcVw3 — Global Edmonton (@GlobalEdmonton) April 7, 2021

Approximately 400 people gathered outside the church on Sunday, according to the Edmonton Journal. The Christians were not able to get inside the church, so they sang hymns and listened to Bible readings outside the building.

A convoy of supporters drove from Calgary to Red Deer then onto Spruce Grove, AB this morning showing support for Pastor James Coates and GraceLife church. GraceLife was shut down by AHS for not adhering to public health orders. #gracelifechurch #abpoli pic.twitter.com/Kqa9iOpABn — Hal Roberts 🇨🇦 (@Hal__Roberts) April 11, 2021

Some of the people outside of the building began to tear down the fence, despite pleas from the crowd to “leave the fence alone!”

Organizers say people not associated with the peaceful protest are trying to tear down the fences at GraceLife church in Spruce Grove, AB. They are yelling “Leave the fence alone!” #gracelifechurch #ABpoli pic.twitter.com/W09Wf2J6E1 — Hal Roberts 🇨🇦 (@Hal__Roberts) April 11, 2021

The fence is coming down pic.twitter.com/gFCroOuhin — Laura Krause (@LauraKrauseNews) April 11, 2021

The media will show you chaos and bloodlust at the church protest.



This is the reality. Prayerful peaceful people. pic.twitter.com/1OfFMfTHlX — Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) April 11, 2021

Here come the police to enforce the law

The police can either protect citizens in a free society, or enforce the authoritarian edicts of a sanitary fascist state.



Do you want to become the repressive arm of that sanitary fascist state? https://t.co/OLXtbV6Ert — Maxime Bernier (@MaximeBernier) April 11, 2021

Looks like a small minority are seeking to ruin it for the rest. This was a peaceful gathering (church service), and then some zealots have stepped over the line. Police then are called in, These ones were similar to those at Capitol Hill on Jan 6th.