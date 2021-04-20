by Jamie White April 18th 2021, 11:06 am

Then why take the mRNA vaccine at all?

NIAID director Anthony Fauci claimed that vaccinated Americans can still “inadvertently” infect others with COVID-19, so a mask must still be worn at all times.

Speaking Sunday with NBC’s Chuck Todd on “Meet the Press”, Fauci explained that the vaccine “dramatically diminishes” one’s risk from the coronavirus, but does not eliminate it.

Comment: To me this is is junk science and like junk food if you eat too much you are going to get ill or even die.

“[W]hat happens is that you might get infected and get absolutely no symptoms, not know you’re infected, and then inadvertently go into a situation with vulnerable people. And if you don’t have a mask, you might inadvertently infect them,” Fauci said

“[W]hen you get vaccinated you are clearly diminishing dramatically your risk of getting infected. That’s one of the things we’ve got to make sure everybody understands. You dramatically diminish it,” Fauci added.

In effect, Fauci endorsed masks over the COVID-19 vaccine.

Fauci’s statements are particularly notable given a recent Stanford study found that masks are ineffective at preventing the spread of viral pathogens.

“The physical properties of medical and non-medical facemasks suggest that facemasks are ineffective to block viral particles due to their difference in scales,” the study stated.

Fox News guest: "Dr. Fauci is probably the number one anti-vaxxer in the country, in some sense." pic.twitter.com/FvjauYZLb3 — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) April 16, 2021

Stanford Medical School professor Jay Bhattacharya even called Fauci the “number one anti-vaxxer” in America because of his encouraging masks and social distancing measures even if you’re vaccinated.

“Dr. Fauci is probably the number one anti-vaxxer in the country in some sense, because he has modeled behavior that has made people think the vaccine won’t give you back your life, but it will,” Bhattacharya told Fox News.

“It’s an incredibly effective vaccine. You know, he was wearing a mask. He has been vaccinated, I don’t really understand what he’s trying to do here,” he added.

Parler: @WhiteIsTheFury

Dr. Jane Ruby joins guest host Stew Peters on The Alex Jones Show to issue a dire warning against vaccinating children with the COVID-19 shot.