BY TYLER DURDEN MONDAY, APR 19, 2021 – 02:17 PM

Authored by Steve Watson via Summit News,

While refusing to answer any basic questions about when endless lockdowns and mask mandates will be scrapped, Chief Medical advisor to Joe Biden, Anthony Fauci, is now appearing on TV to advocate for more gun control.

During an interview with CNN, after he’d blamed Republicans for prolonging lockdowns and again claimed that the restrictions have nothing to do with liberties, Fauci was asked to comment on gun violence

Dr. Anthony Fauci on whether he considers gun violence a public health emergency: “When you see people getting killed, I mean, in this last month, it’s just been horrifying what’s happened. How can you say that’s not a public health issue?” #CNNSOTU pic.twitter.com/9lEhV3aZqL — State of the Union (@CNNSotu) April 18, 2021

Fauci stated “Myself, as a public health person, I think you can’t run away from that. When you see people getting killed, in this last month it’s just been horrifying what’s happened. How can you say that’s not a public health issue?”

Eh?

The guy won’t even answer basic questions about the only subject he’s supposed to, but is happy to answer one about a completely unrelated topic to help push CNN’s anti-Second Amendment agenda.

* * *

Brand new merch now available! Get it at https://www.pjwshop.com/

* * *

In the age of mass Silicon Valley censorship It is crucial that we stay in touch. We need you to sign up for our free newsletter here. Support our sponsor – Turbo Force – a supercharged boost of clean energy without the comedown. Also, we urgently need your financial support here.