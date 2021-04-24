by Kelen McBreen April 23rd 2021, 2:33 pm

She was fit, healthy and happy, but now we face the future without her

Bernice Gibb Rhoades Facebook

Bernice Gibb Rhoades, the 56-year-old niece of Bee Gees singer Barry Gibb, was found dead with her dog by her side on Thursday night just days after she took the second dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.

Rhoades, known to her friends and family as Beri, was found by her husband Chino.

Beri’s mother Lesley Evans told MailOnline: “I don’t even know what to say – I am so angry that this has happened to my beloved girl.”

Evans noted, “Covid-19 has turned all of our lives upside down in a way that we never imagined, and now it’s safe to say that we won’t even be able to say goodbye to our daughter.”

The mourning mother also blamed the vaccine for the sudden death of her “healthy” daughter.

“I am just so furious that they keep pushing this vaccine out there when people are at risk due to unknown underlying conditions,” she vented. “Beri was healthy and living a life full of love and adventure.”

Evans continued, “She was fit, healthy and happy, but now we face the future without her. These past few days have felt how I did when we lost Andy. I was so numb and I used to pretend he was still on tour to cope with the pain.”

Bee Gees singer Barry Gibb’s brother Andy died in 1988 shortly after turning 30.

While a post-mortem is expected to be held to learn more about her death, some of Beri’s family members believe she simply suffered a heart attack.