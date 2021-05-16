



We’ve uncovered a Direct Link between the Chinese Military and a Major Pentagon-Funded Virus Research Center

By Lawrence Sellin and Anna Chen

By Joe Hoft The Gateway Pundit

Published May 14, 2021 at 10:10am

Shi Zhengli heads the center for emerging infectious diseases at China’s Wuhan Institute of Virology, which has been at the center of speculation about the coronavirus. © Kyodo

Largely based on an examination of Chinese-language documents and scientific publications, we believe that the Military Veterinary Research Institute and the Institute of Zoonotic Diseases in Changchun, Jilin Province, China, led by People’s Liberation Army General Ningyi Jin and retired General Xianzhu Xia, are core elements of China’s biowarfare program.

At least four subordinates of Xianzhu Xia and Ningyi Jin have been engaged in a massive domestic and international virus collection effort for over eight years: Biao He, Quanshui Fan, Changchun Tu and Zhiqiang Wu.

Biao He, together with Changjun Wang of the Third Military Medical University, played a key role in the isolation of bat coronaviruses ZC45 and ZXC21, claimed by Chinese whistleblower Dr. Li-Meng Yan to be the viral backbones for COVID-19.

We have established a direct connection between the Chinese military’s Changchun research centers in Jilin Province and the University of Texas Medical Branch (UTMB) in Galveston.

UTMB is a major virus research center heavily funded by the National Institutes of Health, especially Dr. Anthony Fauci’s National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID).

UTMB is also the home of the Department of Defense-funded Center for Biodefense and Emerging Infectious Diseases and has one of the few Biosafety Level 4 facilities for containing and conducting research on the world’s most dangerous viruses.

The key connection between UTMB and the Chinese military’s Changchun research centers in Jilin Province is Pei-Yong Shi. He was trained in the People’s Republic of China and now is a Professor in the Department of Biochemistry & Molecular Biology at UTMB.

Pei-Yong Shi has also been an Honorary Professor at the Wuhan Institute of Virology since 2007 and received more than $5 million in research funding from Fauci’s NIAID.

A key connection between the Chinese military’s Changchun research centers in Jilin Province and UTMB is Hualei Wang.

Both Pei-Yong Shi and Hualei Wang are listed as co-authors of a scientific article published on October 6, 2020, but Hualei Wang hides his military affiliation, which does appear in a 2018 Chinese publication.

Hualei Wang is shown in a photo with General Xianzhu Xia, one of the leaders of the Chinese military’s Changchun research centers in Jilin Province.

Hualei Wang was chosen for “Wanren Jihua,” a 2012 national program of 10,000 high-level talents, who are at least partially focused on infiltration and accessing intellectual property globally.

Tian Wang and Lynn Soong, both trained in the People’s Republic of China, are the leaders of the UTMB training program supported by Fauci’s NIAID.

Lynn Soong is a member of the Pentagon-funded UTMB Center for Biodefense & Emerging Infectious Diseases.

We are presently investigating other links between UTMB and the Chinese military.

Lawrence Sellin, Ph.D. is retired from an international career in business and medical research with 29 years of service in the US Army Reserve and a veteran of Afghanistan and Iraq. His email address is lawrence.sellin@gmail.com.