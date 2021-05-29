coronavirus, Government, Martial Law, NWO, Politics, United Kingdom UK: March for Freedom Protest —SATURDAY 29TH MAY, LONDON Date: May 29, 2021Author: lance goodall 1 Comment https://saveourrights.uk/ https://the-great-reopening.com/ https://www.stopnewnormal.net/ Front page https://www.standupx.info/ Home The Freedom Festival www.telegram/org https://www.facebook.com/… Share this:TweetEmailPrintLike this:Like Loading... Related
Have you seen the Omen trilogy of films.
Well this is what we have now, Satan incarnating in a human, probably male, about 24 yrs old and hapenning between now and next few years, most likely in the west.