United Arab List party leader Mansour Abbas signs agreement allowing Yair Lapid to form a new coalition government, which would end Benjamin Netanyahu’s stay in power.

Leader of the United Arab list, Mansour Abbas signed the coalition agreement in the final hours before the deadline [File: Abir Sultan/POOL/ AFP]

By Tamila Varshalomidze and Mersiha Gadzo2 Jun 2021|Updated: 5 minutes ago

Yair Lapid’s Yesh Atid party has formed a coalition government with the help Mansour Abbas, head of the United Arab List, shortly before a midnight deadline, concluding the era of long-time Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

After weeks of talks among the various parties, Lapid will officially announce his success to President Reuven Rivlin later Wednesday, his spokesperson said.

The agreement came shortly before a deadline passed for Lapid to form a government, as his 28-day mandate to forge a working majority was to end at 21:00 GMT.

With 17 seats, Yesh Atid is the second-largest party in the 120-member Knesset – the Israeli parliament.

Abbas’ United Arab List is a small party that represents Palestinian citizens of Israel.

Here are the latest updates:

36 mins ago (19:50 GMT)

United Arab List joins coalition aiming to oust Netanyahu: Statement

Abbas has joined a coalition to oust Netanyahu at the eleventh hour.

“The chairperson of Ra’am (United Arab List), Mansour Abbas, signed a document which allows the chairperson of Yesh Atid, Yair Lapid, to inform the president he has succeeded in forming a government after agreements were reached,” Lapid’s spokesman said in a statement.

“Mansour Abbas and Yair Lapid signed a coalition agreement to form a unity government.”

57 mins ago (19:28 GMT)

Lapid manages to form coalition government: Spokesperson

Lapid’s Yesh Atid party has formed a coalition government, and he will announce this to President Reuven Rivlin later Wednesday, his spokesperson has said.

1 hour ago (19:20 GMT)

Abbas signs agreement

United Arab List leader Mansour Abbas has signed the coalition agreement, Al Jazeera’s Hoda Abdel-Hamid has reported.