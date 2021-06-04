Rebel News / Skynews

Early Sunday morning, I rushed to The Revival Christian Church in Narre Warren.

I had learned that the church’s pastor, Paul Furlong, had plans to defy Victoria’s snap lockdown and open for worship services.

But when I arrived, I found the entire area was closed off by police.

A few minutes later, I received a tip that police arrested Pastor Paul the night before, and that church members moved their service to the Fountain Gate Shopping Centre — a criminal hotspot infamous for gang activity and sparse policing.

But there was no shortage of police that day. Dozens of masked police officers swarmed the churchgoers to disperse their “illegal” gathering.

What you’re seeing in Melbourne in 2021 in the name of public health is what you would expect in Communist China.

Police rarely crack down on the everyday criminal activity that takes place at Fountain Gate. So why was this peaceful worship any different?

Pastor Paul risked everything, including his freedom, to stand up for our rights.

