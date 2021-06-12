Mass distribution of Ivermectin would appear to be behind the dramatic fall in COVID-19 cases, both in India and Mexico City.

By Thomas Lifson

May 31, 2021 (American Thinker) – India has been suffering horrendously from COVID of late, and the complete death toll may never be known.

But in the capital city of Delhi, mass distribution of ivermectin began and the results have been stunning.

Stephen McIntyre of Climate Audit posted a Twitter thread that includes this remarkable graph:

I love this…'Goa adopted a pre-emptive policy of mass Ivermectin prevention for the entire adult population over age 18 at a dose of 12 mg daily for five days.'#BelikeGoa — Ivermectin_prevents_you_know_what (@Andiesimplelife) May 26, 2021

This result is consistent with the results of mass distribution of Ivermectin in Mexico City, as reported by James V. DeLong on these pages on May 21, 2021:

Yet, most doctors in this country refuse to prescribe Ivermectin, and most hospitals in this country refuse to administer it even to seriously ill COVID patients, citing the lack of double-blind studies – which are expensive and time consuming and which yield no big profits for anyone since ivermectin is a generic drug with no patent protection.

A Buffalo, NY woman had to sue in order to receive Ivermectin therapy while hospitalized, forced to bear considerable legal fees. After a judge ordered that she receive it, she recovered and left the hospital.

In poorer countries, where vaccines are unavailable to too expensive for mass use, they have been forced to resort to Ivermectin. This has had the effect of conducting a mass experiment (albeit not with the double-blind, randomized, controlled conditions that “gold standard” medical research requires. Maybe that will enable the ivermectin deniers to maintain their posture of self-righteousness.

Note that the emergency use authorization under which the experimental mRNA vaccines have been approved for mass use would not be given if there were an accepted effective alternative therapy. Billions of dollars flowing into the hands of vaccine makers would not have happened.

Disclaimer: Of course, I am not a medical doctor and am not qualified to offer medical advice. This post is only meant to provide information, and not to recommend any medical treatment to any readers.

