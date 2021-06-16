by Jamie White June 14th 2021, 1:07 pm

“Executives are having their staff…go through and look at the staff that have received the vaccines. And they’re planning to have to replace them all within the next 3 years. What does that say to you?” she asked

A recruiter for oil and gas corporations recently gave an ominous warning on Tik Tok, claiming that these big companies are mysteriously preparing to replace their vaccinated employees within three years.

Carol Bird, a recruiter for RigBoyz Employment Network, explained that nearly half of these major companies’ workforce will soon be replaced with fresh workers within a few years due to the fact that they’ve been vaccinated.

“The reason that this is important is because of what I am seeing as an executive in this industry happening right now as a result of the COVID vaccines. And it’s something called succession planning,” Bird explained

“Basically what it is, is companies need to plan for what’s going to happen as their staff move on; rather, they move up the line, they retire, so on and so forth. And succession planning is something that I help companies with professionally by offering them recruitment services.”

Bird then described how higher-ups in these companies are categorizing their vaccinated employees as soon-to-be-replaced.

“Well what’s really interesting, what’s happening right now – and it’s actually mortifying, not just interesting – is that executives are having their HR staff and their managers, superintendents, foreman, so on, go through and look at the staff that have received the vaccines.”

“And they’re planning to have to replace them all within the next 3 years. What does that say to you?” she asked.

Bird then claimed that these directives are causing a big stir within her industry because of the implications related to these vaccinated people.

“This is something that’s got some of these guys literally in tears as they’re going through the company and literally checking off all of these individuals that have taken the vaccine knowing that most likely in the next three years they’re going to have to replace that person,” Bird said.

“And this is a really big thing in the industry that I’m in, and a lot of talk going around this at the moment.”

This comes amid the emergence of several studies finding coronavirus spike proteins “manufactured” within the cells by the mRNA vaccine trigger severe side effects like myocarditis and blood clots.

