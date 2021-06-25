Comment:

The propaganda is that AstraZeneca will somehow be magically in the arms of most Australians over the age of 60, and that the government can then focus on the other age groups in the community with alternative vaccines, the likes of Pfizer and Moderna, etc.

But let’s face it….AstraZeneca has been a failed experiment, and the name AstraZeneca is now mud.

Australia’s government are way behind the targets the globalists have set for them to have everyone vaccinated, and vaccine hesitancy can be partly blamed on AstraZeneca’s adverse patient reactions such as blood clotting.

In other words, AstraZeneca has been an unmitigated disaster, so let’s try and put it behind us,,,,