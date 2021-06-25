Thursday, June 24, 2021 by: Mike Adams

(Natural News) Today’s Situation Update podcast offers a 40-minute gear review segment, focused on lithium-ion solar generators, tools and vehicle batteries. You can also skip ahead to the 39 minute mark to jump into news headlines, economics and national security.

At about 1 hour and 10 minutes into the podcast, I cover vaccine news, revealing how the Biden administration is now on track to fail its 70% vaccination goal among US adults. According to a source who spoke to me several weeks ago, this means Biden will be deemed a failure by the globalists running the planet-wide extermination campaign, and Biden will be removed from power. (Not instantly, but his removal will be irreversibly set into motion.)

Globalists are disappointed in Biden’s inability to exterminate the required number of Americans

According to the CDC, only 56.1% of US adults are now “fully vaccinated,” a number that’s far from the 70% goal demanded of Biden.

This goal was handed to the Biden / Harris regime in the same way similar goals have been demanded of other nations, including Canada, Australia, etc.

As part of their global depopulation / extermination agenda, globalists have demanded that nations meet high vaccination uptake rates by specific deadlines.

The deadlines are intended to ensure that billions of people are fully vaccinated before the masses come to realize the vaccines are biological weapons containing spike protein nanoparticles which are designed to cause deaths and infertility as part of a twisted globalist agenda to “save the planet.”

The truth can’t be covered up forever, and just today the FDA announced it would add a warning on Pfizer and Moderna vaccines due to the risk of deadly heart inflammation that continues to strike young, healthy men.

The sheer desperation of Biden and Harris is now obvious in their own actions, with Kamala Harris begging democrat voters to harass unvaccinated people by knocking on their doors and demanding they all get vaccinated. This is a kind of “coercion by proxy” that seeks to recruit obedient sheeple to be vaccine enforcers. This effort has failed, of course, which means Biden has just a few weeks remaining to ratchet up the vaccine tyranny and push for more aggressive means of vaccine compliance, possibly including forced vaccines at gunpoint (if they dare take it that far).

If he triggers that approach, however, the backlash will be swift. Americans won’t accept being forcibly injected at gunpoint with an experimental medical intervention. Thus, the Biden / Harris regime will clearly fail to reach its 70% goal. Once this is confirmed on July 4th, it means things will be set into motion to remove Biden from power. Watch for Biden to be forced to step down due to “health reasons.”

Try as they might, anti-human, anti-American globalists can’t convince conservatives and Christians to commit vaccine suicide

This doesn’t necessarily mean that what comes next is any better, of course. The anti-human globalists currently running the Joe Biden Alzheimer’s presidency will only support a replacement that they believe can somehow convince tens of millions of conservatives across America to be injected with deadly spike protein bioweapons. Kamala Harris clearly isn’t that person, as she is the very opposite of charismatic and tends to invoke reviled hatred in every person she attempts to lecture.

Convincing conservatives across America to be injected with a deadly bioweapon will likely require the assurances of a trusted conservative who already has high standing in the minds of the conservative masses. Is that person Trump? Possibly, but it’s too early to tell.

In my assessment, the globalists are going to fail in this because any conservative that starts urging people to get vaccines will instantly lose credibility and be seen as a backstabbing traitor. (Mike Pence sounds perfect for that role.)

Thus, the next question becomes: What do the globalists unleash next, after America fails to meet the 70% vaccination target?

The likely answer is they move ahead with the next phase anyway.

The vaccine deaths were just a softening-up phase, preparing for the final war to take down America

That next phase, according to my sources, is likely to include a combination of economic and cyber warfare against America, the aggressive pushing of internal strife and race wars (via the journo-terrorist media), and targeted assassinations of pro-America patriots (McAfee, anyone?). The cyber warfare component is likely to target the power grid infrastructure in an attempt to plunge America into darkness and chaos. I fully expect a heightened number of cyber warfare attacks on America within the next 90 days.

Once America is sufficiently weakened from within, both Chinese and Russian troops will be activated within America, combined with troops stationed in Mexico pouring northward, across the southern border. Their orders will be to destroy America’s military infrastructure and seize control over entire towns and cities, executing mayors and any resistance fighters, then claiming ownership over the new “occupied” America.

Note that some analysts I’ve interviewed, such as Jeffrey Prather, believe China will not even need to escalate this to ground warfare because they have already infiltrated and control nearly every institution of power in the United States. So opinions do vary on what’s next, but yesterday I received intel from another source that told me Russia is currently engaged in paying Mexican drug cartels to smuggle weapons across the border, depositing them in “staging sites” in the continental United States in preparation for war activation.

To be clear, what I’ve learned over the last two years is that some of the weapons pre-staged on U.S. soil for use by Chinese and Russian troops include:

Fully-auto AK-47s

Mobile mortars (probably 60mm or similar)

RPGs

Explosives

They are also staging police uniforms, communications gear, rifle suppressors and other equipment that will be used in open war against the American people. We also believe that China-linked left-wing extremist groups such as Black Lives Matter have successfully stolen several armored vehicles from military bases over the last few years. Those vehicles will resurface in the coming war, of course.

Note, too, that China is believed to be behind the mysterious drones that are surveiling US energy infrastructure targets and military bases.

TheDrive.com has produced extensive reporting on this “stealth drone” phenomenon, and you can read their latest story at this link.

Based on what I know right now, every American should be preparing for the USA to be invaded with foreign troops.

Hence the mad rush by Democrats to disarm all Americans via weapons confiscation (ATF operations, banning AR braces, etc.) in order to make it easier for China and Russia to conquer the continental United States.

I believe we are on the verge of World War III, and in fact China’s covid bioweapons assault on America was only the first phase, aided by Fauci and his cohorts who have long served as puppets of anti-American globalists.