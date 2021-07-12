WORLDNEWSDESK 10 JULY 2021 HITS: 24666

Reporter Steve Hart from the New South Wales TV Station “10 News First” reported to Australian viewers that “Today is the first full day of the New World Order” as he dutifully reported the draconian lockdowns and loss of freedom of a once proud and free citizenry.

Giving details about the new lockdowns, for the criminal scheme to defraud known as “COVID-19” Reporter Hart, like a good little Commie statist drone, outlined:

Outdoor Gatherings are limited to: Two People

Exercise: Within 10km of home

Browsing in Shops: PROHIBITED

One (1) Person per household, per day may engage in Essential Shopping (Food and supplies)

Funerals: Limited to Ten (10) People

Here, watch the broadcast for yourself:

Australia is able to do this nonsense to its citizens because it scammed those citizens out of weapons several years ago, with emotion-driven appeals after a single nutcase gunned down some people.

The masses never bothered to realize that once they were disarmed, their own government would do things like this. Yet, here it is.

This is what happens to people who give up their God-given right to own weapons for self-defense.

It is also what happens when people fail to pay attention to actual facts, and instead drink the Kool-Aid of government propaganda about a disease that has a 99.8% survival rate.

COVID: A VACCINE SO SAFE YOU HAVE TO BE THREATENED TO TAKE IT, FOR A DISEASE SO DEADLY YOU HAVE TO BE TESTED TO KNOW IF YOU EVEN HAVE IT.

The whole thing is a deliberate SCAM, perpetrated by power-crazed maniacs, to steal people’s freedom through propaganda by HYPING a disease which is no more deadly than a nasty flu season.

Australians need to rise-up (and protest) against this or it will never end.