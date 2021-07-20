Submitted by Dave Hodges on Monday, July 19, 2021 – 13:15.

Pastor Samuel Honnold and myself have been collaborating for over a week on American-led alliance that is prepared to strike at China for their ultra-agressive moves.

The most striking feature of this alliance is that it has been put together exclusive of Joint Chiefs Commander, Millie, as well as the Biden Administration, who is sitting on the outside looking in. On January 22, 2021, I published the following report in which I reported that Biden was refused admittance to the Pentagon. The Pentagon’s JCS is split. Millie, a marxist, stands with Biden. However, much of the military command refuses to cooperate with Biden.

Here is an excerpt from a report that I filed on May 15, 2021 on the CSS:

Within 10 days, BOTH the French military and 124 Retired American Generals and Admirals are commanding the American people to take action against their government. The Americans identified, in a public letter, fascism and Marxism that has invaded our country. Biden’s cognitive condition was singled out. This is a call to action. The American military knows it is too soon to initiate a counter-coup. However, they are painting the target. The French military was blatantly honest as they said unsavory immigration is leading to civil war in France which would result in the overthrow of globalist leader, French President Macron. These events are not unrelated. Both the American military and the French Military are organizing against the globalists. This is stage one which is to identify who the enemy is. Australia, Japan, France and the US just concluded joint military drills in preparation to fight China. This was done with NATO oversight (France and the US), and Biden had no command actions or oversight in this important drill. This represents part of the breakaway of France and the US, who’s governmental leadership is decidedly pro-CHICOM. When we combine items #2 and #3 on this list, the coincidence factor fades and it is clear that the French military and the American military have the same goal. Some of my colleagues in the alt media have this information. Russia and China have been skirmishing on China’s northern border. Putin, has had enough. He has released India from its pledge to Russia to not attack China without Russian approval. India is in the mood to do so as India has been hit by a Chinese bioweapon that has paralyzed the country. This is not Covid-19! I expect to see India becoming much more aggressive against in the coming days. Putin has not attacked Ukraine. Russia needs a “pass-through” Ukraine to get their natural gas to Europe at a cheap price. Despite this important need, Putin now has dry fields and can roll in his tanks, has chosen not to act. Why? As I reported a month ago, Putin and Trump met and Netanyahu is onboard with any plan that will remove Macron and Biden and his handlers. This is a dangerous move for Putin, because if his invasion of Ukraine is not completed by Septembers, his mechanized forces will be caught in potentially wet fields and could be defeated!

The Queen of England, who now is in control of the Navy, along with American military commanders ordered a withdrawal of allied forces (UK, US, Netherlans) from the Black Sea in which Putin said he was ready to strike because this action interfered with his Ukrainian plans. Putin, at this point does not want war with the United States. In fact, Putin has told India that Russia will not interfere should they decide to attack their main enemy, India. Plans have been set into motion which illustrates that Biden is not involved in various nations aliging against China.

This Pacific-based alliance consists of the following nations:

1. United States without Biden oversight.

2. UK with the Queen in charge.

3. Australia

4. India

5. Japan

6. Taiwan

7. Philippines (used as a staging area)

8. Soon to be South Korea as their troubled relationship with Japan must be worked out.

No doubt people are wondering about how the Biden administration has been marginalized from the military. This is really old news! Here is the report I filed as far back as January 22, 2021 which exposed the fact that Biden is being ignored by much of the military. https://www.youtube.com/embed/qWkobGP3bBQ?rel=0

Both Sam Honnold and Hal Turner have said the same thing.

The three main forces converging are the #CSG21 Carrier Strike Group in the Indian Ocean, the #PacificIron Air Force exercise amassing aircraft in Guam & Tainan, and the #TalismanSabre2021 exercises underway in Australia. Japan, India, the Phillipines, South Korea, and Taiwan are all involved, sending ships to these buildups and ready to do their part for a free and open Indo-Pacific.

RECENTLY, I INTERVIEWED PASTOR SAM HONNOLD ON THESE EVENTS WHICH CAN BE ACCESSED AT THIS LINK. THIS IS AN EARTH-SHATTERING INTERVIEW

Here is a map depiction on the 3 forces converging on China.

From Sam Honnold:

There is one caveat. #CSG21 is presently stationary and in range of the Chinese-Indian border, where the Indian military has amassed 250,000 troops!

The static nature of #CSG21 brings in the need for the direct participation of Japan. Four days ago, Japan publicezed a national security paper in which it stated that they would join a US coalition to defend Taiwan in case of a CHICOM attack. Japan’s role as a deterrent to a Chinese attack on Taiwan allows #CSG21 to stay in immediate support of the 250,000 Indian troops that are preparing to engage China in a ground conflict. Waiting….waiting…. this is what the world is doing. However, according to Sam Honnold, China says they are ready to strike against the US and its allies. China says it is going to strike the 3 forces before they are attacked.

Other Variables

Why would the US military go against Biden? They know he’s a CHICOM operative who is deeply compromised because of the actions of the Biden crime family with Hunter Biden leading the way. However, there is a lot more to this scenario.

A senior level Federal LEO recently stated in an interview on The Common Sense Show.tv that the Democrats are desperate.

They are in a race to 2022. If they do not get the country locked down by 2022, many of them will be tried and executed for treason.

This is why they are engaged in trying to start a civil war.

Biden has already reached out to the UN to come in and evaluate racism in America. This is a prelude to UN intevention on American soil under the Kigali Principles. Further, America is preparing to be locked down again in a defensive move against a military counter-coup against Biden under the cover of world war. Most of America’s senior commanders undertsand if the UN (ie the Chinese) get their hooks into America, all of these commanders will be executed. They have nothing to lose. We can also expect to see massive false flags on American soil as Biden will look to foreign help to maintain power. Other doemsticand foreign policy variables, which impact this WW III scenario will be analyzed in future articles. This is the fight for the ultimate control of America.

Sam Honnold’s good work can be found here. Support his Gospel Gunslingers site.

ADDITIONAL ANNOTATED BIBLIOGRAPHY



