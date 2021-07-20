(Natural News) Mark Zuckerberg has ruled that a peer-reviewed study identifying the health dangers of wearing a face mask will not be allowed on the Facebook platform.

The paper in question was published in the highly reputable Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA), revealing that masking schoolchildren exposes them to dangerously high intake of carbon dioxide (CO2).

According to “Dr.” Zuckerberg, this simply cannot be true information because it goes against what Tony Fauci said at one point before flip-flopping a few times concerning the matter.

Facebook has decided that any news outlet or page that shares this “controversial” JAMA study will see its “overall distribution reduced” on the platform, or “be restricted in other ways.”

Referring to the study as “false news,” Facebook says the only acceptable form of “science” that can be shared on the platform is the kind that says masks are totally safe and magically effective at fighting the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19).

Another study from the University of Florida that identified dangerous pathogens on children’s face masks is also restricted from being shared on Facebook because the Zuck does not approve of its conclusions.

Now, when users or pages attempt to share either of the two articles, a warning pops up from Facebook’s “fact checkers” explaining that the peer-reviewed science is a “hoax” because it disagrees with the opinions of Rochelle Walensky at the CDC, Fauci, and other purveyors of propaganda who work in government.

Facebook recommends that its users look to some “fact checking” outlet called “Lead Stories” to learn why the JAMA study is a “hoax.” As for the mask-pathogen lab report, Facebook says its users should trust AFP France instead.

Facebook can’t even get its own facts straight, hilariously referred to AFP France as “AFP Africa”

Jennifer Cabrera, who wrote an article covering the mask-pathogen lab report, shared a series of screenshots revealing that AFP France did not review it for a full 20 days after it went public.

The same day that AFP France conducted its assessment, Facebook declared its findings to be more “valid” than the report itself. Facebook also hilariously misidentified AFP France as “AFP Africa” the first time around, showing that it cannot even get its own facts straight.

“AFP’s ‘fact-check’ simply highlights disagreements between the scientist who conducted the test and other scientists who did not conduct the test,” Cabrera tweeted.

“Instead of acknowledging that more study would resolve the dispute, AFP calls the report false. That’s not science – that’s propaganda.”

Facebook of course has a vested interest in “debunking” science and facts. It works in conjunction with groups like the Poynter Institute, which runs an “International Fact-Checking Network” that polices internet content to ensure it matches the official government narrative.

The Poynter Institute was handed a $1.3 million grant from a handful of grant-making organizations that were founded by eBay founder Pierre Omidyar, as well as far-left billionaire George Soros.

“Remember to get your jab because the vaccine will protect you from all covid variants,” one of our commenters joked about this whole Chinese Virus circus, which is showing no signs of ending anytime soon.

“And you will believe because we are the authority and you are just an uneducated commoner. You’ll be dead but that’s what we want. Just do what you’re told and everything will be alright.”

Another commented that all the “variant” fearmongering is just another hoax to keep people living in fear so they are more willing to agree to get injected on command.

More related news about Big Tech’s censorship of all truth concerning the Chinese Virus can be found at Censorship.news.

Sources for this article include:

JustTheNews.com

NaturalNews.com