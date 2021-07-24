Submitted by Dave Hodges on Wednesday, July 21, 2021 – 14:30.

Do you think you only have to worry about the jabbers from the Biden administration that will becoming to your door, complete with “life-altering” vaccines? We all have a lot more to worry about than vaccines.

You better worry about the UN/CHICOMS that will soon be patrolling the streets of America.

In the previous article on the CSS, it was detailed how close to an apocalyptic World War III the world is currently at. There is a domestic component to the World War III scenario and that is what the CSS is going to focus on in this article.

Chaos Rules the Military and the Government

The American military and government is in a perpetual state of chaos. For example, most of America’s military is operating without the approval of Biden and this is understandably true because our Generals would like to live to retirement. Our military leaders understand that if they acquiesce to the Marxist-Communist takeover of our country, they will all be put to death by CHICOM occupation forces.

Biden’s handlers are not going to idly sit by and allow their Marxist takeover go up in smoke. And go up in smoke it will because it is apparent that when the war with China begins, that the legitimate military will conduct a counter-coup, under the Insurrection Act, and restore our Constitutional government. However, Biden’s people are not going to allow that to happen without a fight. Over the years, I have written extensively about the United nations. As announced on Fox News last week, Biden’s handlers have asked the UN to review America’s level of racism. This is a prelude to UN intervention under the gise of restoring order under the Kigali Principles. My insider sources tell me that there are already plans to rollout the United Nations “Peacekeeping” force both Canada and the United States. Look at what has surfaced in Canada in the past few days. We don’t have to worry about the UN forces coming to oppose any counter coup, they are already here and our military leadership knows it.

As a prelude to UN involvement inside the United States, designed to bolster and to protect the Biden Administration, cartels, trained and equipped by the CHICOMS are crossing border in great numbers.

The CSS knows all about the nature and the mission of these border-jumping interlopers from a number of insiders. One insider, a senior-level Federal LEO, just told me in an interview on The Common Sense Show.tv that these cartel members are hit teams and they are presently murdering American citizens in Texas and they plan to spread their operation throughout the country. This source is well-known by both myself and Steve Quayle. In our media interview, I refer to him simply as “Wrecker.” However, Wrecker is not alone. For the past several years I have been warning America about what is coming through our southern border as well as the bad intentions that they bring with them. The interview with Wrecker on this matter airs, today, on The Common Sense Show.tv.

The Common Sense Show has received consistent information regarding the threat to US citizens at the border. I have solid and reliable communication on two sides of this issue. This country is not just dealing with an impending border breach by tens of thousands of migrants. We are looking at a paramilitary guerrilla force that will be inserted into this country with predesigned acts of terrorism to be carried out on US soil. America is indeed at war! And the architect of it all, is none other than George Soros.

“We Cannot Protect You”

One rancher reached out to me through email and informed me that DHS and a local Sheriff’s Deputy visited his ranch and informed of major border breaches:

Dear Mr. Hodges I have followed your work for sometime. I thought you would like to to know that DHS was here today along with a Deputy. I was told that law enforcement might no be able to protect me from splinter groups that would be entering the country. I was further told that these splinter groups likely have an agenda to inflict mass casualties on Americans on this side of the border. I was advised to consider leaving the area, but that a mandatory evacuation order will not likely be given. I was also told that I cannot talk to the media so please do not copy and paste this email. The splinter group was described as being well trained and armed. I have a friend who is an ex-military sniper. Thinking options at this point. not sure what we are going to do. We are thinking about defending the ranch with our friends and allies. Thought you should know. Name withheld by request

Along these same lines, I have been informed by an FBI agent that this type of border incursion has been anticipated.

Reportedly, those in charge do not expect a single crossing. They expect that the terrorists and military types traveling with the caravans will be breaking off from the main group of migrants and entering the United States as a series of guerrilla forces in 6 to 8 man squads, each with a predetermined mission.

As far as authenticity for the email, I cannot offer any. However, the latter statement from FBI contact is highly reliable.

And from six years ago, I received a widely publicized communications from a Texas Ranger which contained the following excerpts which serves to validate the point that this globalist-George Soros-option has been on the table for quite sometime:

…The main reason that I am writing to you is to encourage you to keep writing on the growing threat of infiltration in Texas and I suspect other states as well. The infiltration I am writing about is not just Special Forces that are going to conducting covert drills in our state. that is concerning and I agree with you this involves martial law. For now I am talking about ISIS and the danger that they pose to all of us. Our intelligence indicates that they have enough manpower & firepower to subdue a small town. The Walmart takeover by DHS is a national security move in which we have been told falls under the Continuity of Government provisions. The Threat Fusion Centers are providing related information on what it is we are facing but the information sharing is only in one direction and that is very concerning. We expecting an attack on more than one Texas city or town by ISIS and/or any of their partners. I believe the information to be accurate…

When Biden invites the UN to “investigate” America for racism, this will quickly culminate in domestic civil war between these UN forces versus the American people and their friends in the various branches of the military.

Both domestic and foreign interests will be further investigated in the next article in this series.