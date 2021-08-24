A THREAT by Queensland Premier Palasczcuk to force truckies and other essential workers to get vaccinated before coming into the state will blow up in her corrupt regime’s faces.

Truckies have already had enough of the bullying from state governments everywhere and will begin a Queensland border blockade that is being extended to ports and other states.

Truckie “Bluey Festa” is furious over state government attempts to force vaccination on truckies and school students.

South Australia is already being subject to a delivery ban and another blockade on Victoria is threatened.

Angry truckies have been posting across social media and their blockade plans have won support from as far away as the US, where the transport industry is also suffering under the lies of the jackboot COVID regimes.

Palaszczuk announced last Tuesday that from Friday, essential staff who live in NSW but work in Queensland “will be turned around unless they can show they’ve had had at least one dose of a vaccine. She lied that the vaccines were the “last line of defence” for Queensland.

Last year the same Queensland government criminalized the use of hydroxychloroquine for COVID treatment, while doctors in the US were calling out for more supplies after successfully treating patients.

Truckie responses to Palasczcuk’s extortion attempt was blunt and to the point: “This bitch thinking we’ve gotta get vaccinated to go in and out of Queensland has got to be kiddin’. Enough’s enough. All of us need to stop. Don’t go out and get the vaccine like a f…. moron – it’s untested, no-one knows the long-term results,” a truckie said on a TikTok video made on the road and posted on Bitchute.

“We drive trucks and sit for a long period of time, so there’s a huge chance we’re going to develop clots,” the driver said. “We don’t need to get this shit (vaccines). We’re tested every day. At the end of the day man, enough’s enough… see how good Queensland goes with no freight coming in and going out.”

Another angry truckie using a YouTube account under the name of Bluey Festa raised the possibility of port blockades. “We as truckies will block all your highways, we’ll block all your ports and we’ll even stop what we need to stop. There is nothing you will be able to do. You back off. These are our roads, this is our country and we will run it how we want to run it.

“This is our country. You and your vaccines is bullshit. You can f… off. You are not going to mandate nothing. And for the kids, what you’re doing is disgusting. What you’ve done in rounding them up in New South Wales is disgusting.

“We are going to be running this country. We are taking it back. Us truck drivers are going to be the front line and whoever’s behind us, we are going to take this country back. You politicians make me sick. You guys are filthy, you do not represent us people and you don’t represent this country.”

Operational protocol for freight movements entering Queensland

Effective from: 10.30am on 18 August 2021

This protocol has been developed for the purposes of the Border Restrictions Direction.

The Queensland Travel Declaration Direction also includes requirements for freight and logistics operators.

Preface

The operational protocol for freight movements entering Queensland (QLD Freight Protocol) sets out the requirements for heavy vehicle drivers, rail crew and drivers, passenger transport operations, non-heavy vehicle commercial freight operators, logistics and support workers, and any other persons essential to the delivery of freight in the course of a commercial freight movement. The QLD Freight Protocol is necessary to manage the risk of transmission of COVID-19 from persons who are travelling to and from Queensland who have been in COVID-19 hotspots. For the QLD Freight Protocol a COVID-19 hotspot is declared by the Queensland Chief Health Officer and could be different to declarations in other States and Territories. Current COVID-19 hotspots can be found at: https://www.health.qld.gov.au/system-governance/legislation/cho-public-health-directions-under-expanded-public-health-act-powers/declared-hotspots-direction. The QLD Freight Protocol is only enforceable within Queensland. The QLD Freight Protocol has been developed, in part, to operationalise the Australian Government Protocol for Domestic Border Controls – Freight Movements and Freight Movement Code for the Domestic Border Controls – Freight Movement Protocol (the National Framework) agreed to at National Cabinet. Other jurisdictions may have other requirements and it is your responsibility to understand the requirements applicable in the jurisdiction in which you are travelling. Non-Queensland residents entering Queensland for a freight and logistics essential activity should only remain in Queensland for the time necessary to complete the activity. Recreational activities are not part of a freight and logistics essential activity and must not be undertaken by persons to whom the QLD Freight Protocol applies. Queensland residents who have completed their freight and logistics essential activity can continue activities of daily life in accordance with the Queensland Public Health Directions.

Application

The QLD Freight Protocol is approved by the Chief Health Officer and referred to in the Border Restrictions Direction (No.36) or its successors, unless otherwise revoked or amended. The Public Health Directions are made under section 362B of the Public Health Act 2005. The QLD Freight Protocol applies to any of the following persons who have been in a COVID-19 hotspot outside of the border zone, in the previous 14 days or since the start date identified for the COVID-19 hotspot, whichever is shorter: heavy vehicle drivers rail crew and rail drivers passenger transport operations non-heavy vehicle commercial freight operators logistics and support workers any other persons essential to the delivery of freight in the course of the freight movement.Example: Essential persons may include, but are not limited to, two-up drivers, a pilot or escort for an oversized or over mass vehicle, or tow truck driver for heavy vehicle salvage. Where requirements apply to all of the persons listed in 7(a) to 7(f) above, they will be collectively referred to as freight and logistics operators. Otherwise they will be listed separately.

Requirements for entry into Queensland

Queensland Travel Declaration

Freight and logistics operators entering Queensland who have not travelled to COVID-19 hotspots, must have a valid Queensland Travel Declaration in accordance with the Queensland Travel Declaration Direction (No.4) or its successors. A Queensland Travel Declaration is valid for 14 days from the day of issue or unless a freight and logistics operators’ circumstances change, whichever is shorter. The Queensland Travel Declaration is available at https://www.qld.gov.au/border-pass.

Queensland Border Declaration Pass (Freight Logistics or Border Zone Travel)

Freight and logistics operators entering Queensland must have a valid Queensland Border Declaration Pass (Freight and Logistics – F Pass) if they have been in a COVID-19 hotspot outside of the border zone, in the previous 14 days or since the start date identified for the COVID-19 hotspot, whichever is shorter. Freight and logistics operators who are Queensland residents or border zone residents who have not in the previous 14 days or since the start date identified for the COVID-19 hotspot, whichever is shorter, been in a COVID-19 hotspot outside of the border zone and are entering Queensland after entering the border zone in the course of their duties as a freight and logistics operator must: from 1.00am on 21 August 2021, complete a Queensland Border Declaration Pass (Freight and Logistics – F Pass) and adhere to the testing requirements in paragraph 20; or from 1.00am on 21 August 2021, complete a Queensland Border Declaration Pass (Border Zone Travel – XQ Pass) if they have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine approved by the Therapeutic Goods Administration for use in Australia or endorsed by WHO-COVAX where the worker was vaccinated overseas. Freight and logistics operators who are border zone residents who have not in the previous 14 days or since the start date identified for the COVID-19 hotspot, whichever is shorter, been in a COVID-19 hotspot outside of the border zone and are entering Queensland in the course of their duties as a freight and logistics operator must; from 1.00am on 21 August 2021, complete a Queensland Border Declaration Pass (Freight and Logistics – F Pass) and adhere to the testing requirements in paragraph 20; or from 1.00am on 21 August 2021, complete a Queensland Border Declaration Pass (Border Zone Travel – XN or XQ Pass) and adhere to the vaccination requirements in paragraph 21. A Queensland Border Declaration Pass (Freight and Logistics or Border Zone Travel) is valid for 14 days from the day of issue or unless a freight and logistics operators’ circumstances change, whichever is shorter. Freight and logistics operators who have been in a COVID-19 hotspot will not be allowed to enter Queensland without a valid Queensland Border Declaration Pass (Freight and Logistics). A Queensland Border Declaration Pass (Freight and Logistics or Border Zone Travel) must be completed by the person named on the pass as it is a personal declaration. It is an offence to provide false, misleading or incorrect information on a Queensland Border Declaration Pass (Freight and Logistics or Border Zone Travel); punishable by a fine, a court-imposed penalty or up to 6 months imprisonment. The Queensland Border Declaration Pass (Freight and Logistics or Border Zone Travel) is available at https://www.qld.gov.au/border-pass.

Mandatory COVID-19 testing

A freight and logistics operator who has been in a COVID-19 hotspot outside of the border zone in the previous 14 days or since the start date identified for the COVID-19 hotspot, whichever is shorter must not enter Queensland unless: they have evidence of a negative COVID-19 test result received within 7 days prior to entering Queensland; and they have maintained a rolling 7-day testing cycle while they continue to travel into and out of COVID-19 hotspots, if applicable; and they can provide evidence of their compliance with the testing obligations in sub-paragraphs (a) and (b) if requested by an emergency officer (public health).Note: Locations of COVID-19 heavy vehicle driver testing facilities, service centres and roadhouses that are still open during the COVID-19 trading restrictions can be found at: https://nhvr.maps.arcgis.com/apps/webappviewer/index.html?id=eb63f81247844052aaad2f71fe31792c

Entering into Queensland under a Freight and Logistics (F Pass)

A freight and logistics operator who is a Queensland resident or border zone resident who has not been outside of the border zone in the preceding 14 days entering Queensland under paragraph 14(a) must not enter Queensland unless: they have evidence of a negative COVID-19 test result received within 7 days prior to entering Queensland; and they have maintained a rolling 7-day testing cycle while they continue to travel into and out of border zones, if applicable; and they can provide evidence of their compliance with the testing obligations in sub-paragraphs (a) and (b) if requested by an emergency officer (public health).Entering into Queensland under a Border Zone Travel Pass (XN or XQ) A freight and logistics operator who is a Queensland resident or border zone resident and has not been outside of the border zone in the preceding 14 days entering Queensland under paragraph 14(b) must not enter Queensland unless the person has: from 1.00am on 21 August 2021 received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine approved by the Therapeutic Goods Administration for use in Australia or endorsed by WHO-COVAX where the worker was vaccinated overseas; and from 1.00am on 21 August 2021 evidence of their compliance with the obligation in sub-paragraphs (a) to provide if requested by an emergency officer (public health). Despite paragraphs 19 to 21, a freight and logistics operator who has left the confines of their vehicle in an affected area in the previous 14 days must not enter Queensland unless the freight and logistics operator — has, within the 72 hours immediately prior to entering Queensland, been tested for COVID-19 in another State or Territory and can provide evidence of a test having been taken, and has evidence of a negative COVID-19 result received within the 7 days immediately prior to entering Queensland available for inspection on request by an emergency officer (public health).Example. An SMS text message or email from the testing organisation can be evidence that a test has been taken. A freight and logistics operator mentioned in paragraph 22 who is permitted to enter Queensland must maintain a rolling 3-day testing cycle until they leave Queensland or 14 days have passed since they were in an affected area, whichever is shorter. If you attend a Queensland Health COVID-19 testing facility, please ensure that you identify yourself as a freight and logistics operator by showing a copy of your valid Queensland Border Declaration Pass (Freight and Logistics). This will entitle you to be tested, even if asymptomatic, and you will be prioritised for testing.



Note: A list of COVID-19 testing locations is available at: https://www.qld.gov.au/health/conditions/health-alerts/coronavirus-covid-19/stay-informed/testing-and-fever-clinics. A freight and logistics operator mentioned in paragraph 19 who has not been in an affected area in the previous 14 days must continue to be tested for COVID-19 on a rolling 7 day testing cycle until at least 14 days have passed since they have been in a COVID-19 hotspot outside of the border zone.Example: A rail crew member who enters Queensland from a COVID-19 hotspot and has evidence of a COVID-19 test dated 4 days before their arrival and is remaining in Queensland to work for two weeks, must continue to be tested for COVID-19 every 7 days. This would mean that their next test would be within 3 days of arriving in Queensland and then every 7 days after until 14 days has passed. Freight and logistics operators who have routine COVID-19 testing are not required to isolate while awaiting a test result, if asymptomatic. If a freight and logistics operator is symptomatic or tested for any reason other than as a freight and logistics operator, they must continue to follow all relevant public health advice. This may require isolating until a negative test result is received and they are symptom-free or isolating for 14 days even after a negative test results is received, if the operator is a close contact. Any freight and logistics operators who develop symptoms consistent with COVID-19 must immediately seek medical attention. Note: A person may wish to contact 134 COVID (13 43 25 84) for advice on next steps.

Recordkeeping

Freight and logistics operators entering Queensland who have been in a COVID-19 hotspot in the previous 14 days or since the start date identified for the COVID-19 hotspot, whichever is shorter must: collect and maintain written records of close contacts for the shorter of 14 days commencing on the date of arrival in Queensland, or until they depart Queensland if the period they remain in Queensland is less than 14 days; and collect and maintain the records at all times while a person is in Queensland in connection with a freight and logistics essential activity, even if off duty; and collect and maintain records of compliance with mandatory COVID-19 obligations under this protocol; and provide the records to an emergency officer (public health) or a contact tracing officer if requested. A Queensland resident freight and logistics operator is required to maintain the records referred to in paragraph 28 above, even while in Queensland and off duty, whether or not between shifts, until 14 days has passed since they were last in a COVID-19 hotspot. The records of close contacts that must be kept are: date, time and location of where the close contact occurred; and if available, name, and phone number or email address of the close contact.Note: A heavy vehicle driver should not keep close contact records in their electronic or written work diary. A supplementary worksheet or other electronic or written document should be used for maintaining records.

COVID Safe Workplans

On entry into Queensland, freight and logistics operators must be able to access a copy of their employer’s or operator’s current COVID Safe workplan, where one is required and available. Note: Under the National Framework COVID Safe workplans are mutually recognised across borders so operators are not required to have a jurisdiction specific plan when undertaking business across States and Territories. Note: A template for a freight specific COVID Safe workplan is available at: https://www.nhvr.gov.au/COVIDsafeplan If a freight and logistics operator has a COVID Safe workplan then all persons must comply with the requirements in the plan in addition to the QLD Freight Protocol.

Quarantine for freight and logistics operators

Quarantine can mean a number of different things. Freight and logistics operators will not be required to quarantine for 14 days in a government nominated hotel, unless directed to do so by an emergency officer (public health), for example, due to a breach of the QLD Freight Protocol or another public health reason. Quarantine is about ensuring that people who may pose a transmission risk limit their interactions with the broader Queensland community.

Queensland residents

A Queensland resident freight and logistics operator who is on duty must: have no or minimal close contact with the Queensland community, including at truck rest stops, roadhouses, manned border crossings, depots; and only exit the vehicle to access rest stop facilities, refuelling, and activities directly related to the delivery or loading of freight or to meet required regulation activities such as workplace health and safety or fatigue management; and follow all COVID-19 related instructions at any location attended; and use non-contact receipt and collection processes for freight, where available. A Queensland resident who is a freight and logistics operator is not required to quarantine when off duty. They must comply with all other Queensland Public Health Directions.

Non-Queensland residents

A non-Queensland resident freight and logistics operator while in Queensland must: only remain in Queensland for the time necessary to complete the essential activity; and have no or minimal close contact with the Queensland community, including at truck rest stops, roadhouses, manned border crossings, depots; and only exit the vehicle to access rest stop facilities, refuelling, and activities directly related to the delivery or loading of freight or to meet required regulation activities such as workplace health and safety or fatigue management; and follow all COVID-19 related instructions at any location attended; and use non-contact receipt and collection processes for freight, where available; and stay at overnight accommodation only when necessary in order to fulfil fatigue management requirements. Recreational activities are not part of an essential activity and must not be undertaken by non-Queensland freight and logistics operators to whom the QLD Freight Protocol applies.Example: Recreational activities may include attending a sporting event or going to visit friends or family.

Repositioning freight and logistics operators

A Queensland resident freight and logistics operator can re-enter Queensland to reposition for work if: in the course of undertaking a freight or logistics essential activity they are required to enter a COVID-19 hotspot; and the essential activity is complete; and the person immediately repositions to Queensland by road, rail or air from an approved airport, subject to any fatigue management requirements, to re-commence work as a freight and logistics operator. A Queensland resident freight and logistics operator who travels through a non-approved airport will be required to quarantine on arrival in Queensland.



Example: A Queensland resident heavy vehicle driver moves a heavy vehicle from Brisbane to Melbourne, leaving the vehicle at the depot. The Queensland resident may return to Queensland by air to reposition for work as a freight and logistics operator in Queensland.



Example: A Queensland resident undertaking a passenger transport function who travels into a COVID-19 hotspot by road for passenger movements can re-enter Queensland with an empty bus.

Symptomatic freight and logistics operators

Any freight and logistics operators who, while in Queensland, develop symptoms consistent with COVID‑19 must: cease working as soon as safe to do so; and isolate once ceased working; and seek medical attention to be tested for COVID-19; and remain isolated until a negative COVID-19 test result is received; and must not continue the journey until a negative COVID-19 test result is received. Any freight and logistics operators who test positive will be contacted directly and advised of next steps. In addition to paragraph 41, a freight and logistics operator who tests positive for COVID-19 should follow their employers COVID Safe workplan, if any.

Personal protective equipment

Personal protective equipment (PPE), such face masks, should be used whenever physical distancing is not possible, or when prescribed by: Queensland Health; Safe Work Australia; and/or an industry, site-specific, or employer COVID Safe workplans.

Transitional for surveillance testing requirements for certain affected areas

The requirements under paragraphs 22 and 23 of this Protocol are not mandatory for freight and logistics operators who have left the confines of their vehicles in the following affected areas until 1.00am on 28 August 2021:BaysideBurwoodStrathfieldThe following postcodes of Penrith (Caddens, Claremont Meadows, Colyton, Erskine Park, Kemps Creek, Kingswood, Mount Vernon, North St Marys, Orchard Hills, Oxley Park, St Clair and St Marys):

Definitions

Affected area means the local government areas of Fairfield, Liverpool, Canterbury-Bankstown, Parramatta, Campbelltown, Georges River, Cumberland, Blacktown, Bayside, Burwood, Strathfield and the following postcodes of Penrith (Caddens, Claremont Meadows, Colyton, Erskine Park, Kemps Creek, Kingswood, Mount Vernon, North St Marys, Orchard Hills, Oxley Park, St Clair and St Marys) in the State of New South Wales: Approved airport has the same meaning as Border Restrictions Direction (No. 31) or its successor/s. Border zone means the areas within postcodes listed in schedule 3 of the Border Restrictions Direction (No. 36) (represented on the map approved by the Chief Health Officer and published on the Queensland Health website).Note: a copy of the map is available at: https://www.qld.gov.au/health/covid19/travel-declaration-map Border zone resident means a person whose primary place of residence is in the border zone. Close contact of a person is another person with whom they were: within an enclosed space for a period of 2 hours or longer; or within 1.5 metres of the other person for a period of 15 minutes or longer. COVID-19 hotspot means a particular area of Australia decided by the Queensland Chief Health Officer and published on the Queensland Health website. (https://www.health.qld.gov.au/system-governance/legislation/cho-public-health-directions-under-expanded-public-health-act-powers/declared-hotspots-direction ). Emergency officer (public health) means an emergency officer appointed under the Public Health Act 2005.Note: emergency officers appointed under the Public Health Act 2005 includes public service officers, including public health officers, Police, Transport Inspectors, Senior Network Officers, and fire and emergency services personnel. Freight and logistics operators means any of the following persons who in the 14 days prior to arrival in Queensland have been in a COVID-19 hotspot: heavy vehicle drivers; or rail crew and rail drivers; or passenger transport operations; or non-heavy vehicle commercial freight operators; or logistics and support workers; or



Example – a specialist mechanic, aircraft or rail engineer, providing mechanical or engineering support for the transport of commercial freight is providing an essential activity. Activities that can be performed remotely such as a person providing administrative support or a manager attending a meeting are not essential activities. any other persons essential to the delivery of freight in the course of a freight movement,



Example: Essential persons may include, but are not limited to, two-up drivers, a pilot or escort for an oversized or over mass vehicle, or tow truck driver for heavy vehicle salvage. Any of 52(a) to 52(f) must be: transporting freight to, from or through Queensland under a commercial freight operation and any other person in the vehicle who is essential for the delivery of the freight; or transporting passengers by road or rail to, from or through Queensland under a commercial passenger operation or public transport operation, excluding rideshares; or providing logistics and support for the transport which requires the person to be physically present in Queensland to provide the logistics or support. Their entry may be separate to the freight movement. Heavy vehicle drivers are persons who drive vehicles with a gross vehicle mass (GVM) or aggregate trailer mass (ATM) of more than 4.5 tonnes. Interstate exposure venue means a place that is: identified by the relevant government authority for a State or Territory or safe travel zone country as a venue where a person who was present at that venue during an exposure period is required to quarantine, isolate or be tested for COVID-19 and isolate until they receive a negative result or for another period due to potential exposure to COVID-19; and published on the Queensland Health website. Logistics and support workers are persons providing logistics and support for freight and logistics operations which requires the person to be physically present in Queensland to provide the logistics or support.



Example: a specialist mechanic or rail engineer providing mechanical or engineering support for the transport of goods is providing an essential activity. A logistics and support worker may enter Queensland separately to the freight movement e.g. a rail inspector arriving by air to undertake an inspection activity in Queensland. Activities that can be performed remotely such as a person providing administrative support or a manager attending a meeting are not essential activities. National Framework means the Australian Government Protocol for Domestic Border Controls – Freight Movements and Freight Movement Code for the Domestic Border Controls – Freight Movement Protocol. Non-heavy vehicle drivers are persons who drive vehicles with a gross vehicle mass (GVM) or aggregate trailer mass (ATM) of 4.5 tonnes or less. QLD Freight Protocol means this operational protocol for freight movements entering Queensland.Queensland resident is a person whose primary place of residence is in Queensland Symptoms consistent with COVID-19 means fever or history of fever and, symptoms of acute respiratory infection (cough, shortness of breath, sore throat), loss of smell, loss of taste, runny nose, diarrhoea, nausea, vomiting or fatigue.

Dr Jeannette Young

Queensland Chief Health Officer

Queensland Health

18 August 2021

