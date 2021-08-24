Posted by Kane on August 20, 2021 10:58 pm





Musk introduces Tesla Bot

The bot is “intended to be friendly and navigate through a world built for humans,” he added. He also said they’re developing it so that humans can run away from it and overpower it easily. It’ll weigh 125 pounds and have a walking gait of 5 miles per hour, and its face will be a screen that displays important information.

Interestingly, Musk is imagining this as replacing much of the human drudge work that currently occupies so many people’s lives — not just labor but things like grocery shopping and other everyday tasks.

He waxed on about a future in which physical work would be a choice, with all the attendant implications that might mean for the economy.

Tech Crunch has complete details…

