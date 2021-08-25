By Greg Hunter On August 24, 2021 In Political Analysis 87 Comments

By Greg Hunter’s USAWatchdog.com

The big news the FDA had given “full approval” to the Pfizer CV19 vaccine is a HUGE lie. The FDA has granted approval to some future vaccine called “Comirnaty.” (FDA approved the biologics license application (BLA) submitted by BioNTech Manufacturing GmbH for COMIRNATY (COVID-19 Vaccine, mRNA).

(Here’s the letter from the FDA to Pfizer)

You cannot get Comirnaty now because it does not exist. Who knows when, in the future, they will manufacture it so you can get this vax. What you can get is the same old experimental Pfizer vaccine that is under Emergency Use Authorization (EUA). All the FDA did was extend the EUA for the product they were already injecting. This is the vaccine that is available for the forced mandates to civilians and military alike.

It’s a total experimental vaccine, and they lied to the public and said it was “fully approved” and “safe and effective.”

In a letter to Pfizer on Monday, the FDA said, “. . . the Emergency Use Authorization [EUA] will remain in place for the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for the previously-authorized indication and uses. . .”

There it is in black and white from the criminal Nuremberg Code violating liars at the FDA.

Excerpt from the above letter on page 2 in case it is removed;

On August 23, 2021, FDA approved the biologics license application (BLA) submitted by

BioNTech Manufacturing GmbH for COMIRNATY (COVID-19 Vaccine, mRNA) for active

immunization to prevent COVID-19 caused by SARS-CoV-2 in individuals 16 years of age and

older.



On August 23, 2021, having concluded that revising this EUA is appropriate to protect the public

health or safety under section 564(g)(2) of the Act, FDA is reissuing the August 12, 2021 letter

of authorization in its entirety with revisions incorporated to clarify that the EUA will remain in

place for the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for the previously-authorized indication and

uses, and to authorize use of COMIRNATY (COVID-19 Vaccine, mRNA) under this EUA for

certain uses that are not included in the approved BLA.

Don’t take my word for it.

Dr. Robert Malone, inventor of the mRNA (that is found in the so-called vaccines), says there are “two vaccines.”

Today, Dr. Malone explained what the FDA did on Steve Bannon’s “War Room.” There was one approval for a future vaccine, and one extension of the Emergency Use Authorization for the vaccine being used now.

There is little doubt this will continue to be used for all the upcoming mandates. Is this a huge lie to trick the public into taking the experimental shot? I say yes.

Greg Hunter talks about the huge lie that the FDA just told the public that will force them to participate in an experimental drug trial through a new round of jab mandates.

Dr. Robert Malone on the War Room with Steve Bannon earlier today that explains the big FDA Pfizer vax approval lie.

To see the viral video of Dr. Sean Brooks at the Talawanda School Board, click here. It’s only four very educational minutes long.

The MSM is calling it a “scare video.” Don’t believe the liars at the MSM who are currently lying about the Pfizer vax approval.

Finally, take 10 minutes to watch Friar Alexis Bugnolo. If he is half right, you better prepare for very rough times in the not-so-distant future.

