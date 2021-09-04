Chris Menahan

Information Liberation

Sept 03 21

There’s a reason everyone’s covid cards had four slots in them from the very beginning.

From RT, “Americans will ‘likely’ need 3rd Covid shot to qualify as ‘fully vaccinated,’ Fauci says as booster battle rages at FDA”:

What it means to be “fully vaccinated” is set to change, Covid adviser Anthony Fauci said, suggesting the standard regimen will soon include three doses, amid reports that FDA staff voiced concerns over a rushed booster roll-out.

While Fauci noted that the decision will ultimately be left up to federal health agencies, he told reporters at a Thursday press briefing that he believes an additional dose will “likely” be needed for Americans to be considered “fully vaccinated” in the near future, citing recent data out of Israel.

“From my own experience as an immunologist, I would not at all be surprised if the adequate, full regimen for vaccination will likely be three doses,” he said, adding that the booster data from Israel showed a “very clear” and “dramatic” improvement in protection.

Israel has seen a significant decline in vaccine effectiveness over time, reporting a major spike in serious illness among the fully-vaccinated (under the previous two-dose definition) beginning in July. However, Fauci pointed to a study based on data from about 1 million Israelis aged 60 and older that suggested a third dose of the Pfizer jab had “substantial positive impact,” resulting in a ten-fold reduction in severe illness.

While Fauci stressed that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and Food and Drug Administration (FDA) have yet to reach a final verdict on boosters, he said there is “good reason to believe” that third doses will not only produce a “strong” immune response in recipients, but a “durable” one.

“And if it is durable, then you’re going to have very likely a three-dose regimen being the routine regimen. But we’ll just have to wait to make sure that’s the case when the data gets presented to the FDA,” he said.