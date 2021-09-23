Hillsong Church Faces Two New Lawsuits Over “Immoral, Oppressive, and Unscrupulous” Behavior | Vanity Fair

The New Highly Critical Book -- by Lance Goodall
https://www.amazon.com/HELLSONG-Music-Hillsong-Praise-Folly-ebook/dp/B06XTH6484/

This 442 page account outlines the strong deception that has crept into the modern church!

The book takes tackles these issues head on:

  • Why is Hillsong church so dangerous?
  • What Hillsong preaches is not the gospel
  • Why Hillsong is promoting a false hope and a false gospel?
  • Why Hillsong is no longer biblical, and has become the greatest conspiracy of our time!
  • How can a church that is growing, and has so much success still be wrong?
  • The book explains that Hillsong is using music to usher in the Anti-Christ.
  • Why Hillsong is considered ‘Christian’, and yet is so much like the Roman Catholic church?
  • What have artists like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber Katy Perry, and Jay Z got to do with Hillsong?
  • ……and much more.

Hellsong- See Inside