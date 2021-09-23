This 442 page account outlines the strong deception that has crept into the modern church!
The book takes tackles these issues head on:
- Why is Hillsong church so dangerous?
- What Hillsong preaches is not the gospel
- Why Hillsong is promoting a false hope and a false gospel?
- Why Hillsong is no longer biblical, and has become the greatest conspiracy of our time!
- How can a church that is growing, and has so much success still be wrong?
- The book explains that Hillsong is using music to usher in the Anti-Christ.
- Why Hillsong is considered ‘Christian’, and yet is so much like the Roman Catholic church?
- What have artists like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber Katy Perry, and Jay Z got to do with Hillsong?
- ……and much more.