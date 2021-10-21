NEWSDAVE URBANSKIOctober 20, 2021Image source: KCBS-TV video screenshot

As backlogged cargo ships work their way through Los Angeles area ports operating around the clock to ease supply chain disruptions, KCBS-TV reported that shipping containers are being dumped in port neighborhoods once they’re emptied because there’s no space to store them anymore.

Image source: KCBS-TV video screenshot

What are the details?

UCTI Trucking Company’s lot can store only 65 containers, the station said, so the excess containers due to the port logjam are being placed on residential streets — some right in front of homes.

Sonia Cervantes lives along Anaheim Street, as does UCTI, and she told KCBS a container was blocking her driveway, preventing her from leaving for work in the morning.

“With no driver in the trailer, so we would honk and honk, and it was just crazy,” Cervantes told the station, adding that “they’re sitting in the street for like 15, 20 minutes. Sometimes they just unload the [container] in the street with no front part of it, and they just leave it there.”Don’t miss out on content from Dave Rubin free of big tech censorship. Listen to The Rubin Report now.

UCTI Trucking owner Frank Arrieran acknowledged that his neighbors “are very upset because it’s a non-stop situation” but that “right now with the ports and everything that’s going on over there, we’re stuck with the containers, having to bring them all to the yard, and we only have so much space,” KCBS reported.

Arrerian told the station that “we’ve been messed with tickets and being harassed,” and he’s asking “the community to help us because we’re only in the middle.”

Container crushes car

The lack of space problem seemed to intensify Tuesday when a shipping container on a UCTI truck coming from the Port of Los Angeles fell off the truck and crushed a parked car, KCBS noted in a separate story.

There were no injuries in the accident on the corner of McFarland Avenue and Anaheim Street in Wilmington, the station said.