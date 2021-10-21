NEWSCARLOS GARCIAOctober 20, 2021

A comic book colorist says he is fed up with the left turn at DC Comics and he is quitting over the latest left-wing change to the Superman character.

Gabe Eltaeb made the comments during a guest appearance on a YouTube show hosted by Cyberfrog creator Ethan Van Sciver.

“What really pissed me off was saying truth, justice, and a better world. F*** that it was Truth, Justice, and the American way,” said Eltaeb.

He was referring to the announcement from the publisher of Superman comics that they would be dropping “the American way” from the character’s motto for the much far less nationalistic, “a better world.”

Eltaeb said that he was leaving DC Comics when his contract was up because he was upset with how the company is ruining the legacy of their characters.

“I’m finishing out my contract with DC. I’m tired of this s***, I’m tired of them ruining these characters; they don’t have a right to do this,” he continued.

“My Grandpa almost died in World War II. We don’t have a right to destroy s*** that people died for to give us,” Eltaeb said. “It’s a bunch of f***ing nonsense.”

Eltaeb was the colorist on “Superman: The Son of Kal-El,” which wrote Superman’s son to be bisexual social justice warrior battling global warming.

He went on to object to the way conservatives are shunned in the industry.

“They call us bigots and racist and s***, I would ask them, find me in the f***ing mainstream, not on the fringes, one f***ing book, one t-shirt, one movie that says that leftism is bad, and conservatism is good, find it for me, they f***ing won’t they’re not letting people have a voice, they’re the bigots,” he said.

“Sorry,” Eltaeb added, “that’s been bottled up for five years.”

Here’s Eltaeb talking about his exit from DC Comics: