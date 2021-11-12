November 9, 2021 by Staff – Christiannewsshow

Franklin Graham announced this morning on Facebook that he had successful heart surgery at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota, on Monday.

Graham is the president and CEO of the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association and president of Samaritan’s Purse. He is also the fourth of five children to the late Billy and Ruth Graham.

Graham underwent the surgery after doctors discovered Graham’s heart had developed “constrictive pericarditis,” an inflammation and hardening of the sac around the heart. This hardened sac compresses on the heart and prevents it from working accurately. The surgery was to remove the pericardium.

“The team here at Mayo Clinic does such an incredible job — I couldn’t speak more highly of them,” Graham wrote. “My doctors said I should expect a full recovery and will be able to return to my normal ministry schedule. I look forward to many opportunities around the world in 2022 to preach the Gospel of Jesus Christ and invite people to put their faith and trust in Him. I’m also looking forward to being able to ride my motorcycle by the time warm weather hits! I appreciate everyone’s prayers.”

RELATED: Franklin Graham: Jesus’ Parable of the Good Samaritan Supports the Covid-19 Vaccine

Graham’s daughter, Cissie Graham Lynch, tweeted about how proud she is of her father, saying, “It’s no secret how proud I am of dad, @Franklin_Graham — and today is no different, as he begins a long road of healing. I’m beyond thankful for the prayers for my dads full recovery today and in the coming days and weeks as he regains his strength.”

A Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) clinical consideration release, which was reviewed this past August, reports that increased cases of myocarditis and pericarditis have been reported in the U.S. from people who have received an mRNA COVID-19 vaccination. The Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines utilize mRNA technology, while the Janssen COVID-19 Vaccine (Johnson & Johnson) does not.

It is unknown which COVID-19 vaccine Graham received, and the COVID-19 vaccine has not been referenced in relation to Graham’s pericarditis diagnosis. ChurchLeaders is not claiming that the COVID-19 vaccine is connected Graham’s pericarditis.

Graham, who is 69-years-old, has been an outspoken advocate for the COVID-19 vaccine. Earlier this year, he appeared on Axios on HBO and encouraged pastors to inform their congregations about the vaccine and where they could receive the shot. “We are leaders in a community and we have a responsibility to inform of the truth,” Graham said.

Calling the vaccine “pro-life,” Graham said, “I want people to know that COVID-19 can kill you, but we have a vaccine out there that could possibly save your life — and if you wait, it can be too late.”

RELATED: Greg Laurie Answers ‘Is the COVID-19 Vaccine the Mark of the Beast?’

Filed Under: Faith, Trending