- Shaare Zedek hospital team members wearing safety gear as they work in the Coronavirus ward of Shaare Zedek hospital in Jerusalem on September 23, 2021. (photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
- NOVEMBER 11, 2021Israel to hold COVID-19 ‘war games’ on Thursday
- Israel will hold a national exercise on Thursday to evaluate how prepared the country is for the next COVID-19 outbreak, the Prime Minister’s Office said.The exercise, which the office said will be held in the format of a “war game,” has been named the “Omega Exercise.”
- Prime Minister Naftali Bennett has regularly referred to the “Omega strain,” the next COVD-19 variant that has not yet been discovered.