Greg Luyssen: 22-Year-Old Cyclist Forced To End His Career After Heart Problems Due To The COVID-19 Vaccine

The COVID World post date: September 16th, 2021

KORTEMARK, BELGIUM – A 22-year-old cyclist is forced to end his cycling career after heart problems caused by the COVID-19 vaccine. Greg Luyssen, a life-long cyclist, became unwell during a professional race a few weeks ago. He was forced to give up and was taken to hospital where it turned out that he had suffered heart damage as a result of his second COVID-19 vaccine.

“I was in the chasing group during the Kortemark Race when I suddenly became unwell. I felt a huge pressure in my chest and it was so bad that I had to leave the race. I was taken to hospital and diagnosed with heart failure. I already had a fever a number of times for no apparent reason after my second COVID-19 vaccine, but I had never thought about the casual relationship. Further tests have now shown that my heart muscle is affected and that my body reacts poorly to intensive activity.”

He continued:

“My body needs time to recover. My heart only works for 75% and I feel pressure in my chest every day, which also always leads to severe headaches. If I even go up the stairs, I can already feel it. You can imagine how it is when I try to exercise. I now have to take it easy and go for check-ups every six months.”

Luyssen isn’t the only Belgian cyclist who has revealed to have suffered heart problems as a result of the vaccines.

Yarno Van Herck and two other young cyclists developed heart problems after their second dose while professional cyclist Greg Van Avermaet is still awaiting diagnosis for his health issues after the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.