The truth has nothing to hide, they say, so how can politicians keep denying what’s happening?

Even more astounding, is why do the general public passively sit there and allow themselves to be used as lab lab-rats without so much as a whimper? Imagine for one moment what’d happen if people were allowed to legally sue the drug makers, they’d be bankrupt tomorrow. If it’s so safe as politicians claim than why are so many falling foul to the snake oils?……….





VALUABLE WARNING from WA’s Alison Phillips

Go on, tell me this is normal.





33 year old pro dancer Santo Giuliano suffers heart attack 5 days after vaccine

32 year old Olympic Tennis player Joachim Gerard collapses during match with heart problems

19 year old Football player Jalen Leavey dies at campus after the game

23 year old Baseball player Daniel Brito suffers stroke during game

19 year old Football player Tirrell Williams dies following on-field collapse

21 year old Football player Okafor Kelechi dies during training

29 year old Football player Lee Moses dies during training session

15 year old Footballer Stephen Sylvester collapsed and dies during conditioning practice

18 year old Football player Emmanual Antwi dies after collapsing on the field

13 year old Football player Cajetan Chinoyelum Nsofor dies during practice

15 year old Soccer player Moira Claire Arney died during practice

Junior High School Baseball Pitcher Andrew Roseman died suddenly and unexpectedly, no further information given

17 year old Footballer Nickolas Lawrinas died suddenly and unexpectedly, cause given by media, unclear

17 year old Footballer Miquel Lugo collapsed and died during practice

16 year old Football player Devon DuHart mysteriously died in July 2021

16 year old Footballer Ivan Hicks dies of Cardiovascular Disease during Scrimmage

19 year old Footballer Joe Bradshaw dies mysteriously off campus, not conclusion of death

16 year old Football player Drake Geiger collapses and dies during game

15 year old Football player Joshua Ivory collapses and dies during game

19 year old Football player Quandarius Wilburn collapses during practice and later dies

17 year old Football player Dimitri McKee passes out and dies after practice

28 year old Rugby play Tevita Bryce collapses during game from heart attack

29 year old Rugby player Dave Hyde collapses and dies after match

27 year old Baseball player Yusuke Kinoshita collapses and dies during practice

32 year old Champion Speed Skater Kjeld Nuis suffered Pericarditis after the vaccine

24 year old Olympic Cyclist Olivia Podmore dies suddenly and mysteriously in her room and during that week another athlete sprinter Cameron Burell also dies mysteriously

23 year old China Olympics Champion Gilbert Kwemoi collapsed in his home and died on the way to hospital

37-year-old former French professional footballer Franck Berrier dead

Germany goalkeeping coach of SV Niederpöring suffers heart attack

24 years Bordeaux pro Samuel Kalu suffers cardiac arrest

25 years old Belgian soccer player Jente Van Genechten suffers cardiac arrest

31 years old Fabrice N’Sakala Besiktas Istanbul collapses on the field

29 years old Pedro Obiang Italian first division after vaccination has myocarditis

30 year old Venezuelan National Marathon Champion Alexaida Guedez dead

29 years old José dos Reis (Luxembourg) collapses on the field and has to be resuscitated

Germany C-League Dillenburg a player from Hirzenhain collapses, the game is canceled

16 years old Diego Ferchaud from ASPTT Caen suffers a cardiac arrest

Austria player of ASV Baden collapses on the field and has to be revived

16-year-old unnamed football player in Bergamo suffers cardiac arrest

27 years old Belgian amateur soccer player Jens De Smet dead

13-year-old soccer player from the Janus Nova club collapses on the field with cardiac arrest

17 year old soccer player Dylan Rich dies of a double heart attack during a game

Player from Birati Club Münster suffers cardiac arrest

24 years old Lucas Surek from BFC Chemie Leipzig suffers from myocarditis

49 years old Ain / France: Frédéric Lartillot succumbs to a heart attack in locker room

45 years old Andrea Astolfi, sporting director of Calcio Orsago dead with no previous illness

22 years old Abou Ali collapses with cardiac arrest during a two-tier game in Denmark

19 years old ice hockey player Sebastiaan Bos dead. Passed away suddenly and unexpectedly

40 years old A half marathon runner collapsed during the race and died a little later

Germany Anil Usta from VfB Schwelm breaks on the field with heart problems

33 years old Dimitri Liénard from FC Strasbourg collapses with heart problems

37 years old Ex-NFL professional Parys Haralson dies suddenly and unexpectedly

25 years old Kingsley Coman from FC Bayern Munich, operation on the heart after an arrhythmia

25 years old Canadian university football player Francis Perron dead shortly after a match

19 year old FC Nantes soccer player suffers cardiac arrest during training

Germany volleyball trainer Dirk Splisteser from SG Traktor Divitz collapses dead on the sidelines

Austria, 64 years old former goalkeeper Ernst Scherr dead suddenly and unexpectedly

Germany, 42 years old Alexander Siegfried dead suddenly and unexpectedly

A 17-year-old athlete from Colverde collapses while training with cardiac arrest

France, 49 years oldSC Massay player dead of heart attack during the game

Mexico, Caddy Alberto Olguin collapses on the golf course after a heart attack

29 years old Shrewsbury striker Ryan Bowman treated with defibrillator during play with extreme heart problems

Italy, 18 year old soccer player suddenly faints on the field

France, 40 years old A Saint-James player suffers a heart attack after warming up

Italy, 59 years old long-distance runner from Biella dies of heart failure during a race

Germany, Women’s League match, a player collapses shortly before the end without any opposing influence

25 years German goalkeeper Lukas Bommer dies suddenly and unexpectedly

Mexico, 16 years old student Hector Manuel Mendoza dies of a heart attack while training

Brazil, 18 years old pro footballer Fellipe de Jesus Moreira has double heart attack and is fighting for his life

Italy, 27 years old cycling champion Gianni Moscon has to undergo an operation because of severe cardiac arrhythmias

Augsburg referee of a Kreisliga Augsburg game in Emersacker collapses with heart problems

English lineswoman Helen Byrne, heart problems has to be carried off the pitch at world cup

Germany Game abandoned due to cardiac arrest of the referee in a game of Lauber SV

Italy, 20 years old young rider suffers a heart attack

17-year-old soccer player of the JSG High Hagen has revived during game

53-year-old football coach Antonello Campus dead16 years old collapses while playing soccer and dies a little later

Germany Team leader Dietmar Gladow suffers a fatal heart attack before the game

USA a high school football player collapsed during practice and died in the hospital

Germany player collapsed during the A 2 regional league game suffered cardiac arrest

Germany 15 years old goalkeeper Bruno Stein dead

Italy, 53 years old AH footballer suffers a heart attack while training

USA, 14-year-old soccer player Ava Azzopardi collapsed on pitch, is fighting for her life in an artificial coma

France, 54 years old AH player Christophe Ramassamy died of a heart attack during a match

France, 41 years old soccer player collapsed on the field and died due to cardiac arrest

Austria, 26 years old Raphael Dwamena collapsed with severe heart problems

Germany, Hertha BSC co-trainer Selim Levent dies suddenly and unexpectedly

USA, 12 year old Jayson Kidd collapsed during basketball practice and later died

Spain, 33-year-old striker Kun Agüero had to be replaced in a game due to heart problems

USA 21 year old Senior student athlete John Stokes suffers with Myocarditis

22 year old Cyclist Greg Luyssen forced to end his career after vaccine due to heart problems.

List copied. They’re not telling you about this on the corporate media, are they?

I’ve googled some but not all of these names and the facts are hard to argue with, big pharma whilst protected from prosecution have produced a very worrying vax.