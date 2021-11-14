The truth has nothing to hide, they say, so how can politicians keep denying what’s happening?
Even more astounding, is why do the general public passively sit there and allow themselves to be used as lab lab-rats without so much as a whimper? Imagine for one moment what’d happen if people were allowed to legally sue the drug makers, they’d be bankrupt tomorrow. If it’s so safe as politicians claim than why are so many falling foul to the snake oils?……….
VALUABLE WARNING from WA’s Alison Phillips
Go on, tell me this is normal.
33 year old pro dancer Santo Giuliano suffers heart attack 5 days after vaccine
32 year old Olympic Tennis player Joachim Gerard collapses during match with heart problems
19 year old Football player Jalen Leavey dies at campus after the game
23 year old Baseball player Daniel Brito suffers stroke during game
19 year old Football player Tirrell Williams dies following on-field collapse
21 year old Football player Okafor Kelechi dies during training
29 year old Football player Lee Moses dies during training session
15 year old Footballer Stephen Sylvester collapsed and dies during conditioning practice
18 year old Football player Emmanual Antwi dies after collapsing on the field
13 year old Football player Cajetan Chinoyelum Nsofor dies during practice
15 year old Soccer player Moira Claire Arney died during practice
Junior High School Baseball Pitcher Andrew Roseman died suddenly and unexpectedly, no further information given
17 year old Footballer Nickolas Lawrinas died suddenly and unexpectedly, cause given by media, unclear
17 year old Footballer Miquel Lugo collapsed and died during practice
16 year old Football player Devon DuHart mysteriously died in July 2021
16 year old Footballer Ivan Hicks dies of Cardiovascular Disease during Scrimmage
19 year old Footballer Joe Bradshaw dies mysteriously off campus, not conclusion of death
16 year old Football player Drake Geiger collapses and dies during game
15 year old Football player Joshua Ivory collapses and dies during game
19 year old Football player Quandarius Wilburn collapses during practice and later dies
17 year old Football player Dimitri McKee passes out and dies after practice
28 year old Rugby play Tevita Bryce collapses during game from heart attack
29 year old Rugby player Dave Hyde collapses and dies after match
27 year old Baseball player Yusuke Kinoshita collapses and dies during practice
32 year old Champion Speed Skater Kjeld Nuis suffered Pericarditis after the vaccine
24 year old Olympic Cyclist Olivia Podmore dies suddenly and mysteriously in her room and during that week another athlete sprinter Cameron Burell also dies mysteriously
23 year old China Olympics Champion Gilbert Kwemoi collapsed in his home and died on the way to hospital
37-year-old former French professional footballer Franck Berrier dead
Germany goalkeeping coach of SV Niederpöring suffers heart attack
24 years Bordeaux pro Samuel Kalu suffers cardiac arrest
25 years old Belgian soccer player Jente Van Genechten suffers cardiac arrest
31 years old Fabrice N’Sakala Besiktas Istanbul collapses on the field
29 years old Pedro Obiang Italian first division after vaccination has myocarditis
30 year old Venezuelan National Marathon Champion Alexaida Guedez dead
29 years old José dos Reis (Luxembourg) collapses on the field and has to be resuscitated
Germany C-League Dillenburg a player from Hirzenhain collapses, the game is canceled
16 years old Diego Ferchaud from ASPTT Caen suffers a cardiac arrest
Austria player of ASV Baden collapses on the field and has to be revived
16-year-old unnamed football player in Bergamo suffers cardiac arrest
27 years old Belgian amateur soccer player Jens De Smet dead
13-year-old soccer player from the Janus Nova club collapses on the field with cardiac arrest
17 year old soccer player Dylan Rich dies of a double heart attack during a game
Player from Birati Club Münster suffers cardiac arrest
24 years old Lucas Surek from BFC Chemie Leipzig suffers from myocarditis
49 years old Ain / France: Frédéric Lartillot succumbs to a heart attack in locker room
45 years old Andrea Astolfi, sporting director of Calcio Orsago dead with no previous illness
22 years old Abou Ali collapses with cardiac arrest during a two-tier game in Denmark
19 years old ice hockey player Sebastiaan Bos dead. Passed away suddenly and unexpectedly
40 years old A half marathon runner collapsed during the race and died a little later
Germany Anil Usta from VfB Schwelm breaks on the field with heart problems
33 years old Dimitri Liénard from FC Strasbourg collapses with heart problems
37 years old Ex-NFL professional Parys Haralson dies suddenly and unexpectedly
25 years old Kingsley Coman from FC Bayern Munich, operation on the heart after an arrhythmia
25 years old Canadian university football player Francis Perron dead shortly after a match
19 year old FC Nantes soccer player suffers cardiac arrest during training
Germany volleyball trainer Dirk Splisteser from SG Traktor Divitz collapses dead on the sidelines
Austria, 64 years old former goalkeeper Ernst Scherr dead suddenly and unexpectedly
Germany, 42 years old Alexander Siegfried dead suddenly and unexpectedly
A 17-year-old athlete from Colverde collapses while training with cardiac arrest
France, 49 years oldSC Massay player dead of heart attack during the game
Mexico, Caddy Alberto Olguin collapses on the golf course after a heart attack
29 years old Shrewsbury striker Ryan Bowman treated with defibrillator during play with extreme heart problems
Italy, 18 year old soccer player suddenly faints on the field
France, 40 years old A Saint-James player suffers a heart attack after warming up
Italy, 59 years old long-distance runner from Biella dies of heart failure during a race
Germany, Women’s League match, a player collapses shortly before the end without any opposing influence
25 years German goalkeeper Lukas Bommer dies suddenly and unexpectedly
Mexico, 16 years old student Hector Manuel Mendoza dies of a heart attack while training
Brazil, 18 years old pro footballer Fellipe de Jesus Moreira has double heart attack and is fighting for his life
Italy, 27 years old cycling champion Gianni Moscon has to undergo an operation because of severe cardiac arrhythmias
Augsburg referee of a Kreisliga Augsburg game in Emersacker collapses with heart problems
English lineswoman Helen Byrne, heart problems has to be carried off the pitch at world cup
Germany Game abandoned due to cardiac arrest of the referee in a game of Lauber SV
Italy, 20 years old young rider suffers a heart attack
17-year-old soccer player of the JSG High Hagen has revived during game
53-year-old football coach Antonello Campus dead16 years old collapses while playing soccer and dies a little later
Germany Team leader Dietmar Gladow suffers a fatal heart attack before the game
USA a high school football player collapsed during practice and died in the hospital
Germany player collapsed during the A 2 regional league game suffered cardiac arrest
Germany 15 years old goalkeeper Bruno Stein dead
Italy, 53 years old AH footballer suffers a heart attack while training
USA, 14-year-old soccer player Ava Azzopardi collapsed on pitch, is fighting for her life in an artificial coma
France, 54 years old AH player Christophe Ramassamy died of a heart attack during a match
France, 41 years old soccer player collapsed on the field and died due to cardiac arrest
Austria, 26 years old Raphael Dwamena collapsed with severe heart problems
Germany, Hertha BSC co-trainer Selim Levent dies suddenly and unexpectedly
USA, 12 year old Jayson Kidd collapsed during basketball practice and later died
Spain, 33-year-old striker Kun Agüero had to be replaced in a game due to heart problems
USA 21 year old Senior student athlete John Stokes suffers with Myocarditis
22 year old Cyclist Greg Luyssen forced to end his career after vaccine due to heart problems.
List copied. They’re not telling you about this on the corporate media, are they?
I’ve googled some but not all of these names and the facts are hard to argue with, big pharma whilst protected from prosecution have produced a very worrying vax.