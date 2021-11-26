Posted On September 27, 2021 Shepard Ambellas



New York Governor Kathy Hochul is mulling the idea that military personnel will replace the unvaccinated, taking-over school bus driver and hospital positions, which the unvaccinated are unwilling to fill.

Tens of thousands of New York hospital workers who refuse to take the COVID-19 jab will be losing their jobs on Monday, following new mandates which went into effect this morning. State officials are operating lockstep with federally mandated and unconstitutional vaccine requirements, breaching human rights barriers.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul wants to call in National Guard troops as replacement workers after learning that a significant number of medical professionals are willing to fight for their right to remain unvaccinated.

The 63-year-old Democratic governor said in a statement posted to her official website on Saturday that she is willing to enact a State of Emergency Declaration allowing for the U.S. military to supplement workforce supply at healthcare facilities.

The declaration “would enable qualified healthcare professionals licensed in other states and countries, recent graduates, retired and formerly practicing health care professionals to practice in New York” as well as National Guard officers with medical training.

“We are still in a battle against COVID to protect our loved ones, and we need to fight with every tool at our disposal,” said the governor. “I am monitoring the staffing situation closely, and we have a plan to increase our health care workforce and help alleviate the burdens on our hospitals and other health care facilities.”

“I commend all of the health care workers who have stepped up to get themselves vaccinated, and I urge all remaining health care workers who are unvaccinated to do so now so they can continue providing care,” she explained.

Adding insult to injury, the governor stated that terminated workers are not eligible for unemployment insurance.

Yes, you are reading this right. The U.S. military is now bussing your kids to and from school. In Massachusetts, members of the National Guard have already replaced many school bus drivers and teachers unwilling to be vaccinated.

Shall I remind the governor and state officials that this is America?