Posted On November 23, 2021 Shepard Ambellas

“We are in crisis,” she said. “I can’t emphasise that enough.”

“We need witnesses–we need documentation–we need this videoed and sent around the world.” https://twitter.com/Revelation2041/status/1463000357148180482?s=20

A woman claims in a critical call-out posted on social media channels that Australian military forces have geared up with body bags and are preparing for all-out genocide and martial law.

The woman maintains that Australians need to take the country back by not allowing the craziness to occur anymore.

The outspoken lady says, her sources informed her that the push is the beginning of the genocide and that martial law will follow.

