The United Nations has actually erected a giant statue that jumps right off the pages of bible prophecy:

Daniel said: “In my vision at night I looked, and there before me were the four winds of heaven churning up the great sea. Four great beasts, each different from the others, came up out of the sea. “ The first was like a lion, and it had the wings of an eagle. I watched until its wings were torn off and it was lifted from the ground so that it stood on two feet like a human being, and the mind of a human was given to it. Daniel 7:2-4 NIV

‘And the beast which I saw was like unto a leopard, and his feet were as the feet of a bear, and his mouth as the mouth of a lion: and the dragon gave him his power, and his seat, and great authority.’ — Rev 13:2

One prophecy watcher had this to say about the monstrosity:

“This statue was donated by Mexico to the UN. It is an image of the “risen Jaguar” from Mayan and Aztec tradition, and the Jaguar represents the power of the underworld. It is the embodiment of the ruler of the underworld.

In Mayan tradition, the Jaguar only has wings after it rises from the underworld!

So this occult image is honoring the rise of the king of the underworld, which we refer to as the angel of the bottomless pit…Abaddon, in Biblical prophecy (Rev. Ch 9:11).

They believe this rising entity from the underworld heralds in their version of a One Thousand Year Reign! And we heard that before, haven’t we?” https://www.facebook.com/ProphecyAlerts

With just about every puzzle piece inserted into its proper place on the biblical end-times prophetic playing board, it does not surprise us in the least that the central headquarters of world government would now have an image to represent itself to the world as it races towards a global system of control with the Antichrist at the head.

In our weekly perusal of various news and prophetic web sites we came across the following article which explains how we may now be at the end of this current dispensation and on the edge of the start of the judgement period called the Tribulation.

A dozen prophetic signs that tell us we live on the edge of eternity

We live on the edge if eternity. For those who know Jesus as their Savior, it will start when He catches us up to meet Him in the air (1 Thessalonians 4:3-17). Those left behind will face the horrors of the seven-year Tribulation.

There is much happening in this world of ours. We encourage you to review the many news links and videos attached with this blog entry. Please share what you learn here with others, and be brave as you speak with those you know about the times we live in, and the soon coming of Jesus Christ.

Keep up the good fight, and keep looking up. Your Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ is on his way soon to take his Bride, the Church, home to be with him.

Blessed is the one who perseveres under trial because, having stood the test, that person will receive the crown of life that the Lord has promised to those who love him. James 1:12 NIV

God bless and we will see you next time.

Peace, Security and World Government

The UN Just Put Up A Giant Statue In New York That Resembles A “Beast” Described In The Book Of Revelation

http://themostimportantnews.com/archives/the-un-just-put-up-a-giant-statue-in-new-york-that-resembles-a-beast-described-in-the-book-of-revelation

Guardian for International Peace and Security, Gift from Mexico to the United Nations

A guardian for international peace and security sits on the Visitors Plaza outside UN Headquarters. The guardian is a fusion of jaguar and eagle and donated by the Government of Oaxaca, Mexico.

https://globalgiants.com/archives/2021/11/guardian_for_in.html

All throughout history, statues have had deep significance to those that put them up. In some cases, statues were erected to commemorate a conquest or a pivotal battle. In other cases, they were set up to honor leaders of historical importance. But even more often throughout history, statues have been constructed for spiritual reasons. In the western world, the worship of statues is very rare today, but the global elite are still obsessed with decorating key landmarks with “art” that has very special significance to those that are “in the know”. It is not just a coincidence that capital cities all over the planet are adorned by extremely bizarre statues. Every single one of those statues has a meaning, and the vast majority of the population is totally oblivious to what is really being communicated.

Last week, I posted an article about a really weird statue that was just put up right outside UN headquarters in New York. The giant statue is called “The Guardian of International Peace and Security”, and the UN is telling us that it is a “fusion” of a jaguar and an eagle.

But is that the real story?

As I pointed out in my previous article, this new statue is reminding Christians all over the globe of the “beast” described in Revelation chapter 13, and of course the “beast” of Revelation chapter 13 represents the Antichrist.

So did someone at the UN actually intend to set out a “welcome mat” for the Antichrist by authorizing the display of this truly bizarre amalgamation of creatures?

I thought that the story was done once I published that article, but it turns out that there is more.

One of my eagle-eyed readers pointed out that in some of the videos you can actually see another statue of a mysterious figure riding a horse.

I did some research, and I discovered that the other statue entitled “Peace Monument” was created by Croatian sculptor Antun Augustinčić in 1954. According to the UN, this is what the statue signifies…

Carrying an olive branch in one hand and a globe in the other, with a cloak fluttering on her back and on a horse in a stance suggesting a powerful forward movement, She is symbolically leading the Nations of the World towards Peace.

The fact that the figure riding the horse has an olive branch for an arm seems to indicate that peace is being offered, and the fact that she is holding a globe in her hand seems to indicate that she has control of the entire planet.

So what is the message that is being communicated here? Are we supposed to understand that we will finally have global peace if we will just hand full control over to a world government headed by the United Nations?

When I first saw this statue, I was immediately reminded of the rider on the white horse in Revelation chapter 2…

And I saw when the Lamb opened one of the seals, and I heard, as it were the noise of thunder, one of the four beasts saying, Come and see. 2 And I saw, and behold a white horse: and he that sat on him had a bow; and a crown was given unto him: and he went forth conquering, and to conquer.

The fact that the rider in Revelation chapter 2 seems to be male and the rider on the “Peace Monument” is female would appear to rule out any link at first glance.

However, I looked up Revelation 6:2 in the original Greek, and it is not clear whether the rider is male or female. Interpreters have always assumed that the rider must be male, and so male pronouns have always been used when translating that verse into English.

That certainly puts a different spin on things, doesn’t it?

Of course many believers are anticipating that the breaking of the first seal will be one of the events that initiates the 7 year apocalypse that was detailed by the Apostle John in the Book of Revelation.

Could it be possible that this statue which has been sitting outside UN headquarters in New York all this time is actually foreshadowing that moment?

If what I have shared already is not weird enough, there is one more statue at the United Nations that merits our attention.

It is called “Anyanwu”, and it was presented to the United Nations by Nigerian artist Ben Enwonwu in 1966.

In this case, it is very clear that “Anyanwu” has a very deep spiritual meaning. The following comes from Wikipedia…

The sculpture is a representation of the female Igbo mythological figure and earth goddess Ani. The piece is emblematic of the sculptural traditions of the Igbo people and of the art of Benin.[1] The piece references the saluting of the rising sun, in veneration of the supreme Igbo deity Chukwu. Ani rises out of the ground to salute the sun and arches toward the sky. She wears a headdress and jewellery made of coral; the traditional regalia of the Edo people.[2] Her head is modelled after an Edo portrait sculpture of a Queen Mother.[3] She is adorned with matching hoops bracelets on her wrists.[3]

In another article on Wikipedia, it is made clear that “Chukwu” is actually a sun god that is represented by our physical sun…

According to the Igbo people, who are the majority in the southeastern region of Nigeria today, Chineke is the creator of the universe and everything good in it along with rain, trees, and other plants. Chukwu is a supreme deity represented by the sun.

Nimrod of ancient Babylon is the original source of all of the sun god worship that eventually spread all over the globe. Unfortunately, the influence of sun god worship can still be seen in almost every major religion today.

And the Antichrist will ultimately be the fulfillment of what so many sun god worshippers have been looking forward to all throughout history. He will be “the capstone on the pyramid” and the great leader that occultists have been looking forward to for so many generations.

So once again, this appears to be yet another piece of art at the United Nations that we can link to the Antichrist and the Book of Revelation.

If you think that I am making too much out of all of this, that is okay.

In the end, these statues aren’t going to be what really matters.

What is really going to matter is that we truly are moving toward the times described in the Book of Revelation, and that means that all of our lives are about to be turned completely upside down.

Rumors of War

Three Potential Crises Unfold on the World Stage

A potential Russian invasion of Ukraine, Chinese pressure on Taiwan and shaky Iran nuclear talks represent a perilous moment for President Biden

https://www.wsj.com/articles/three-potential-crises-unfold-on-the-world-stage-11638799161

Eastern Europe:

Now There Is Talk In Washington That A Nuclear First Strike Against Russia Should Be “On The Table”

US senator ‘won’t rule out’ nuclear strike against Russia

https://www.infowars.com/posts/us-senator-wont-rule-out-nuclear-strike-against-russia/

It Is Not a Matter of if, But when Putin Attacks Ukraine and Triggers World War III

https://thecommonsenseshow.com/agenda-21-conspiracy-economics/it-not-matter-if-when-putin-attacks-ukraine-and-triggers-world-war-iii

Fears of Russia-Ukraine war grow as forces and weapons seen amassing near border

https://www.mirror.co.uk/news/world-news/fears-russia-ukraine-war-grow-25653075

Russia could turn US into ‘radioactive ash’, warns pro-Kremlin TV as Biden prepares to confront Putin over Ukraine

https://www.the-sun.com/news/4214263/russia-could-turn-us-into-radioactive-cash/

As Russia Moves 175,000 Troops to Ukraine Border, Biden Tries to Convince Putin Not to Invade

https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/world/2021/december/as-russia-moves-175-000-troops-to-ukraine-border-biden-tries-to-convince-putin-not-to-invade

Ukraine’s Defence Minister urges military support from Canada, U.S. and Britain – even if it’s outside NATO

https://www.theglobeandmail.com/world/article-ukraines-defence-minister-urges-military-support-from-canada-us-and/

Asia:

China feared to be hiding missiles in shipping containers for Trojan Horse-style plan to launch attack anywhere in world

https://www.thesun.ie/news/8029131/china-feared-hiding-missile-trojan-horse-containers/

China Vows To Open Fire on US Troops That Come to Taiwan’s Aid

https://freebeacon.com/national-security/china-vows-to-open-fire-on-us-troops-that-come-to-taiwans-aid/

Kishida puts military strike option on table for Japan, in ‘show of standing up to China’

https://www.scmp.com/week-asia/politics/article/3158640/kishida-puts-military-strike-option-table-japan-show-standing

Middle East:

Israeli warplanes prepare for simulated attack on Iran as nation’s defence chiefs meet with US to plan ‘worst-case scenario’ destruction of Tehran’s nuclear facilities

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10292027/Israeli-warplanes-prepare-simulated-attack-Iran.html

Israel to urge US to act militarily against Iran amid stalled nuke talks — reports

https://www.timesofisrael.com/israel-to-urge-us-to-act-militarily-against-iran-amid-stalled-nuke-talks-reports/

Future Covenant of Peace

Can the Abraham Accords bring a biblical era of peace to the Middle East? – interview

https://www.jpost.com/middle-east/can-the-abraham-accords-bring-a-biblical-era-of-peace-to-the-middle-east-interview-687687

UAE, Saudis seek détente with Tehran, fed up with US-Israel slow motion on nuclear-armed Iran

Future Third Temple

The Temple Mount movement is soaring under Israel’s new government

https://www.972mag.com/temple-mount-jerusalem-bennett-lapid/

Biblical system of witnessing the new moon recreated in Jerusalem, as in time of Sanhedrin

The coming global economic collapse

Mainstream Economists Are Struggling to Hide the Incoming Economic Collapse

Pandemic made rich richer, poor poorer – study

https://www.rt.com/business/542477-super-rich-wealth-growth-pandemic/

Food to get a lot more expensive in Canada next year, thanks, in part, to inflation

https://nationalpost.com/news/canada/food-to-get-a-lot-more-expensive-in-canada-next-year-thanks-in-part-to-inflation-report

Technology of the future ‘Mark of the Beast’ (Head and Hand)

Elon Musk said Neuralink hopes to start implanting its brain chips in humans in 2022, later than he anticipated

https://www.businessinsider.com/elon-musk-neuralink-hopes-to-start-human-testing-2022-2021-12

People Are Getting Vaccine Passport Microchips Embedded in Their Hands as COVID Advances the ‘Internet of Bodies’

The future surveillance/police state – Kingdom of Antichrist

‘The Perfect Police State’: China’s Digital Dictatorship Goes Global

And now Beijing is using digital currency, social security cards, social credit systems and online interactions to keep an even closer eye on its citizens. “It is a massive dragnet based on artificial intelligence, facial recognition, voice recognition, these are all novel technologies that the Chinese communist party is deploying against its people,” said Geoffrey Cain.

https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/world/2021/october/the-perfect-police-state-chinas-digital-dictatorship-goes-global

You’d Better Watch Out: The Surveillance State Has a Naughty List, and You’re On It

https://www.rutherford.org/publications_resources/john_whiteheads_commentary/have_you_been_naughty_or_nice_the_surveillance_state_has_a_list_and_youre_on_it

Who’s watching? How governments used the pandemic to normalize surveillance

https://www.msn.com/en-us/money/smallbusiness/whos-watching-how-governments-used-the-pandemic-to-normalize-surveillance/ar-AARDYH0

Your Face Is, or Will Be, Your Boarding Pass