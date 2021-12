WRITTEN BY: TIM BROWN

PUBLISHED ON: DECEMBER 18, 2021

Korea Veritas Doctors for Covid 19, a group of South Korean doctors, have obtained partial vials of the Pfizer and Moderna COVID shots. As they warmed them and observed them under a microscope, they claimed that particles in the liquid were “alive” and appeared to be “moving organisms.”

Dr. Jane Ruby appeared on the Stew Peters Show to share the latest information on the genocide jab.