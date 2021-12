by Paul Joseph Watson December 20th 2021, 3:24 pm

Remember those crazy old timers who used to talk about Revelations?

The Mark of the Beast. Not being allowed to buy or sell without taking it?

Remember how everyone laughed at their alarmist paranoia for decades on end?

Well, it’s not so funny now, is it?

https://youtu.be/lJrn0VgVUIs