by Adan Salazar December 22nd 2021, 1:31 pmWHO Director General accidentally says quiet part out loud.’Some countries are using to give boosters to kill children, which is not right,’ Tedros Ghebreyesus said.

Update: Liberal “fact-checking” site Snopes has labeled reports on the WHO director’s comments “false,” citing a response by the organization to the BBC claiming he said “kill” – but didn’t really mean it!

Read the WHO’s ridiculous explanation, via the BBC:

A WHO spokesperson told the BBC that Dr Ghebreyesus “got stuck on the first syllable ‘chil’ and it came out sounding like ‘cil/kil’. “He repeated the same syllable, with it coming out ‘cil-children’. Any other interpretation of this is 100% incorrect.”

As noted in the article below, even a YouTube generated transcript shows Ghebreyesus unmistakably said “kill children,” and not “cil-children” like the WHO would rather have everyone believe.

Original article appears below…

WHO Director General Tedros Ghebreyesus raised eyebrows Monday when he said Covid-19 booster shots are being used to “kill children.”

**Alex Jones reports: WHO Head Admits Vaccines Being Used To Kill Children**

https://api.banned.video/embed/61c3accf5ba039303b9a7a07

Ghebreyesus inadvertently made the revealing Freudian slip during a media briefing in Geneva, where he talked up the threat of the omicron variant and hyped Covid jabs.

“So, if it’s going to be used, it’s better to focus on those groups who have the risk of severe disease and death, rather than, as we see, some countries are using to give boosters to kill children, which is not right,” Ghebreyesus said.

If there was any question to what the WHO chief said, an AI-generated transcript on YouTube caught the precise wording:

However, a transcript from the WHO itself curiously edited Ghebreyesus’ remarks to omit the word “kill.”

To give some context, Tedros made the faux pas during a statement concerning “vaccine equity” for countries with high rates of unvaccinated people.

Arguing certain regions need to refocus on initial vaccination efforts rather than boosters, the WHO Director stated:

…We need to always put the equity issue into that factor. Because unless we try to vaccinate the unvaccinated, especially that we are missing because of equity problems, we may not get the desired outcome. It’s not just about booster issues. For instance, some countries are doing boosters very aggressively, while their hospitals are filled with people who are not vaccinated. Many studies show that 80% of the hospitalised people are actually unvaccinated. So, the best would be for countries to hand those who are not vaccinated, head count, convince them to be vaccinated, and make sure that they are safe. Because even the two doses reduces severity and also, death. So, their energy should be spent on finding the unprotected and protect. Because the evidence is also showing that more than 80% of hospitalisations in many counties is because they are unvaccinated. It’s not because they are not boosted. That’s the reality. So, I think they should focus on something that should be focused on, that’s the issue. We had a meeting today and in the last few days. There is new evidence emerging now of its benefits, especially with elderly groups, senior citizens, especially above 65 and above 60. So, if it’s going to be used, it’s better to focus on those groups who have the risk of severe disease and death, rather than, as we see, some countries are using to give boosters to kill children, which is not right.

The WHO chief’s remarks come one week after the inventor of mRNA vaccines, Dr. Robert Malone, warned that parents may be doing permanent harm to children’s critical organs by injecting them with Covid-19 vaccines.

Rest of it here pic.twitter.com/BCfpU9kHAh — Anna Brees (@BreesAnna) December 14, 2021

The WHO chief’s verbal slip-up will no doubt be chalked off as an unintentional gaffe, but given numerous reports of deaths caused by the vaccines, there’s certainly more truth behind the statement than meets the eye.

Follow the author on Gab: https://gab.ai/adansalazar



https://api.banned.video/embed/61897f79b2140737c32728d6

POWERFUL INTERVIEW! COVID Jabs are Premeditated First Degree Murder, says Dr. Zelenko