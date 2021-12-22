Popular and respected in academia, The Lancet, has published an article stating that stigmatizing the unvaccinated is not justified.

In the United States and Germany, senior officials have used the term ‘pandemic of the unvaccinated’ to imply that people who have been vaccinated are not related to the epidemiology of COVID-19. Officials’ use of this phrase could prompt one scientist to state that “the unvaccinated threaten the vaccinated with regard to COVID-19.”

1. There is growing evidence that vaccinated people continue to play an important role in the transmission of the virus.

In Massachusetts, USA, 469 new cases of COVID-19 were detected during various events in July 2021, and 346 (74%) of them were in fully or partially vaccinated people, 274 (79%) of whom had symptoms. Cycle thresholds were equally low between people who were fully vaccinated and people who were not vaccinated, not fully vaccinated, or whose vaccination status was unknown, indicating a high viral load even among people who were fully vaccinated.

2. In the United States, by April 30, 2021, there were 10,262 cases of COVID-19 among vaccinated people, of which 2,725 (26-6%) were asymptomatic, 995 (9-7%) were hospitalized and 160 (1-6 %) died.

3. In Germany, 55% of symptomatic cases of COVID-19 among patients aged 60 and over were reported among fully vaccinated people, and this proportion is increasing every week. In Münster, Germany, new cases of COVID-19 occurred in at least 85 (22%) of 380 people who were fully vaccinated or recovered from COVID-19 and attended a nightclub.

4. Vaccinated people are still a significant part of the pandemic, so talking about a pandemic of the unvaccinated is wrong and dangerous.

Historically, both the United States and Germany have generated negative experiences, stigmatizing portions of the population for their skin color or religion.

We call on senior officials and academics to end inappropriate stigmatization of unvaccinated people, such as our patients, colleagues and fellow citizens, and to make additional efforts to bring society together.

Data on the dangers of revaccination

A group of scientists, including the leaders of WHO, said that mass revaccination against coronavirus infection COVID-19 is now not necessary, and, on the contrary, can lead to side effects.

Among them are Sumya Swaminathan, the Chief Scientist of the World Health Organization (WHO) and Michael Ryan, the Executive Director of the WHO Health Emergencies Program. Their article was also published in The Lancet.

According to the study authors, early revaccination against coronavirus can lead to side effects. Experts emphasize that this applies to both mRNA vaccines and drugs based on adenovirus.

According to the study authors, early revaccination against coronavirus can lead to side effects. Experts emphasize that this applies to both mRNA vaccines and drugs based on adenovirus.

The report says that if booster doses are injected into the body too early or too often, it can cause myocarditis in the patient (in this case, we are talking about the introduction of mRNA vaccines, that is, drugs from Pfizer and Moderna), as well as the Guillain-Barré syndrome (refers to adenovirus-based vaccines, including Sputnik V and AstraZeneca).

