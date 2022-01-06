by Adan Salazar January 5th 2022, 12:43 pm

Renowned pathologist receives reports about troubling trend of myocarditis at private Christian academy.’This is not rare. This is a disaster’

A fourth report of myocarditis at a private Christian academy in California brings the incidence rate to roughly 1 in 70, pathologist Steve Kirsch estimates.

On Wednesday, Kirsch reported via Substack that he’d privately received a report from a concerned parent that a fourth student at the Monte Vista Christian School in Watsonville had been diagnosed with myocarditis, or inflammation of the heart muscle.

Kirsch had already documented three cases at the school with an enrollment of about 855 students last month.

“So now there are now 4 cases in 285 vaccinated boys (estimate), bringing the incidence rate to nearly 1 in 70, assuming all the cases are boys (285/4=71.25),” Kirsch wrote.

“This is not rare. This is a disaster,” he added.

The purportedly high myocarditis incidence rate, which Kirsch previously had conservatively estimated was around 1 in 317 (later revised to 1 in 95), is at odds with the CDC’s claims that the side effect is “rare,” and their estimate of a 1 in 13,000 incidence rate.

Kirsch believes school officials could be instructing parents to keep quiet about any side effects, and that the same is occurring at schools across the country.

“I disagree with that approach,” he argues. “There is nothing whatsoever to keep them from speaking out. They could save hundreds of thousands of lives worldwide if they spoke out and others followed their lead. It would destroy the credibility of the CDC and break people out of their hypnotic trance doing whatever the CDC says.”

“Tony Fauci would be so proud of the school, the parents, and in particular, the parents of the injured kids who are choosing to remain silent so as to not alert other parents of the problem,” he added.

In social media posts unrelated to the controversy, the school ignored questions from concerned citizens regarding Kirsch’s report.

Monte Vista representatives did not respond to Infowars’ request for comment as of writing.

