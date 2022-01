France is seeing more than 200,000 coronavirus cases on average per day for the first time since the start of the health crisis.

The country reported 261,481 new infections in the past 24 hours.

It is slightly less than the record of more than 332,000 cases the day before which marked Europe’s highest ever single day increase.

The nation is facing an Omicron surge which is disrupting workplaces, schools and public life.