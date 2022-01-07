Tuesday, December 14, 2021 by: Matthew Davis

Tags: adverse reactions, badhealth, badmedicine, Big Pharma, biological weapons, coronavirus, covid-19, Dangerous Medicine, Moderna, pandemic, Pfizer, pharmaceutical fraud, spike protein, truth, Vaccine deaths, vaccine injury, vaccines



(Natural News) In a stunning “confession,” Pfizer admitted that it has logged a staggering 42,086 adverse reactions – representing a total of 158,893 adverse events – in the first three months of its vaccine rollout. Over 25,000 of the reported events were classified as “nervous system disorders.”

The pharmaceutical giant also listed 1,223 deaths over the same period, which should be enough cause to stop the vaccination program.

That confession can be found in the first batch of documents released by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in accordance with a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) lawsuit by the Public Health and Medical Professionals for Transparency (PHMT). (Related: Japan Health Ministry issues HEART WARNING for Pfizer and Moderna COVID vaccines)

In his blog at Global Research, Jon Rappoport said that the appendix of the Pfizer document is the most astonishing section because it listed all the types of adverse reactions reported within just three months of vaccinations.

Investigative journalist Celia Farber listed the adverse reactions culled from the documents, including acute respiratory distress syndrome, pneumonia, Stevens-Johnson syndrome, dermatitis, Bell’s Palsy, skin allergies, paralysis, kidney and liver problems and other life-threatening side effects.

While praising Farber for her input, Rappoport said the public must resist and rebel no matter what. ”These are the stakes. This is the war,” he wrote.

Experimental mRNA vaccines never been used before pandemic

The mRNA vaccine produced by both Pfizer and Moderna is a completely new type of vaccine that has never been licensed or used on humans before the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

As such, nobody has any idea what to expect from this type of vaccine. Traditional vaccines introduce pieces of a weakened virus to stimulate an immune response, while mRNA vaccines inject molecules of synthetic genetic material from non-human sources into your cells – thus hijacking your genes and permanently reprogramming them to produce antibodies to kill SARS-CoV-2, the virus causing COVID-19.

The mRNA vaccines of Moderna and Pfizer could barely be regarded as medicine in the traditional sense. They are transhumanistic tools to synthetically alter you at the genetic level.

Vaccines usually take seven to 20 years to adequately research, test and bring to market. The slew of COVID vaccines produced by Big Pharma companies are being rushed to market in less than 12 months, which is nowhere enough time to meet established safety standards.

No long-term safety studies were conducted, so no one has any real idea of the danger these vaccines could cause down the line. It is not an understatement when people say that much of the worldwide population has become Big Pharma’s guinea pigs. (Related: Pfizer, FDA know the COVID vaccine is dangerous, but they push it anyway)

The COVID vaccines promote disease enhancement due to pathogenic priming. In other words, they make people sicker than the disease would have. These mRNA vaccines are only designed to stop mild symptoms.

These vaccines are also not designed to stop transmission. Big Pharma companies admitted they didn’t design the vaccine to stop transmission. Therefore, vaccinated individuals can still transmit the virus to others – vaccinated or not.

The mRNA vaccines will not be truly effective since they were not based on an actual isolated sample of the SARS-CoV-2 virus. The World Health Organization (WHO) has admitted there was no evidence the vaccines were effective.

WHO chief scientist Soumya Swaminathan Yadav said there is no evidence to suggest that the COVID vaccines can prevent people from getting COVID-19 or passing it on to others.

Follow Vaccines.news for more on the harmful effects of experimental mRNA vaccines.

Sources include

GlobalResearch.ca

Naturalhealth365.com

GlobalResearch.ca 2