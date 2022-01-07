By Dr. Sal Martingano, FICPA

WOULD YOU BE SURPRISED OR CONCERNED TO LEARN THAT THE 1918 “SPANISH FLU” HAD NOTHING TO DO WITH SPAIN AND MIGHT NOT HAVE BEEN A FLU AT ALL? WELL, HANG ON TIGHT, YOU ARE IN FOR A ROUGH RIDE!

WHAT HISTORY TELLS US ABOUT THE 1918 “SPANISH FLU”

History tells us that the 1918 Spanish Flu killed between 50 – 100 million people.

At the time, medical and pharmaceutical sources described it as THE MOST horrific disease process since the Black Plague of 1347, which killed an estimated 25-30 million people.

VACCINATION: “THE ELEPHANT IN THE ROOM”

In the book, Vaccination Condemned, by Eleanor McBean, PhD, N.D., the author describes, in detail, personal and family experiences during the 1918 “Spanish Flu” pandemic.

McBean’s coverage of the 1918 “Spanish Flu”, as a reporter and an unvaccinated survivor, requires that the historical basis of the event needs to be revisited, not as a “conspiracy theory” but with evidence that will “set your hair on fire”.

She writes

Chap. 2: Vaccination Condemnedby Eleanor McBean

I WAS AN ON-THE-SPOT OBSERVER OF THE 1918 INFLUENZA EPIDEMIC

“All the doctors and people who were living at the time of the 1918 Spanish Influenza epidemic say it was the most terrible disease the world has ever had. Strong men, hale and hearty, one day would be dead the next. The disease had the characteristics of the black death added to typhoid, diphtheria, pneumonia, smallpox, paralysis and all the diseases the people had been vaccinated with immediately following World War 1. Practically the entire population had been injected “seeded” with a dozen or more diseases — or toxic serums. When all those doctor-made diseases started breaking out all at once it was tragic.”

A few years ago, I came across another book by Eleanor McBean: “Vaccination…The Silent Killer”.

McBean provides evidence that not only were the historical events of the 1918 “Spanish Flu” compromised, but also those of the Polio and Swine Flu epidemics.

LET’S TALK “SPANISH FLU” FACTS:

THE SPANISH SCAPEGOAT

Spain was neutral during WW1 and did NOT censor its press, unlike the combatting countries. As a result, Spain was the first to report the 1918 Flu epidemic and the world “scapegoated” Spain as the source. Thus, the “Spanish Flu” is born.

THE FIRST CASE: MILITARY VACCINATION EXPERIMENTS IN FORT RILEY, KANSAS

In preparation for WW1, a massive military vaccination experiment involving numerous prior developed vaccines took place in Fort Riley, Kansas- where the first “Spanish Flu” case was reported.

WW1 DRAFT = HUMAN TEST SUBJECTS

The fledgling pharmaceutical industry, sponsored by the ‘Rockefeller Institute for Medical Research’, had something they never had before – a large supply of human test subjects. Supplied by the U.S. military’s first draft, the test pool of subjects ballooned to over 6 million men.

CLICK HERE for more details.

BACTERIAL MENINGITIS VACCINE: THE KILLING FIELD

Autopsies after the war proved that the 1918 flu was NOT a “FLU” at all. It was caused by random dosages of an experimental ‘bacterial meningitis vaccine’, which to this day, mimics flu-like symptoms. The massive, multiple assaults with additional vaccines on the unprepared immune systems of soldiers and civilians created a “killing field”. Those that were not vaccinated were not affected.

SO… HOW DID CIVILIANS DIE?

WW1 ended sooner than expected, leaving HUGE quantities of unused experimental vaccines. Fearing that soldiers coming home would spread diseases to their families, The U.S. government pushed the largest vaccine ‘fear’ campaign in history. They used the human population as a research and development lab to field test experimental vaccines. Tens of millions of civilians died in the same manner as did the soldiers. Instead of stopping the vaccines, doctors intensified them, calling it the great “Spanish Flu of 1918”. As a result, ONLY THE VACCINATED DIED.

“Seven men dropped dead in a doctor’s office after being vaccinated. Letters were sent to their families that they had been killed in action.” Eleanor McBean

Minnesota Wellness Directory

http://www.mnwelldir.org/docs/vaccines/vaccinations_condemned_McBean.htm

WW1 U.S. soldiers were given 14 – 25 untested, experimental vaccines within days of each other, which triggered intensified cases of ALL the diseases at once. The doctors called it a new disease and proceeded to suppress the symptoms with additional drugs or vaccines.

DECEPTION AND SECRECY HAVE A LONG HISTORY

In the examples given in my previous blog “COVID 19: Another Chapter in the History of Deception and Secrecy”, history is replete with intentional lies told to the public to either “save face” or to deceive for nefarious purposes. The 1918 “Spanish Flu” was no exception.

BACK TO COVID-19: THE FERGUSON MODELS ARE FALSE AND MISLEADING

British scientist and Professor Neil Ferguson of The Imperial College, London (the same Imperial College of London funded by the Bill Gates Foundation) was responsible for developing the mathematical pandemic computer models for the COVID-19 pandemic.

The world followed Ferguson’s advice, yet all his models have been proven to be grossly over stated and misleading.

For example, Ferguson modeled that Sweden would experience 100,000 deaths by June, 2020. To date, Sweden peaked at 2,854 deaths total.

*These mathematical computer models are the basis for vaccine production…..hmmmm!

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC3178755/

THE MEDIA SILENCES NON-CONFORMIST VIEWPOINTS

The media, Facebook, Google, YouTube, and other “privately” owned communications outlets have become the self-proclaimed “guardians” (censors) of information.

On April 26, 2020, Twitter suspended the account of a publicly traded biotech company for sharing information about a non-medicinal UV light therapy for COVID-19. YouTube also removed a video demonstrating how the technology works.

“(YouTube) will ban videos that contradict W.H.O. guidance on the pandemic or share fake or unproven Coronavirus remedies.” Susan Wojcicki

CEO – YouTube

https://www.reddit.com/r/autotldr/comments/g6n74n/youtube_ceo_susan_wojcicki_announced_that_the/

NewsGuard recently classified Mercola.com as fake news for reporting that the COVID virus potentially leaked from the biosafety level 4 laboratory in Wuhan City, China.

THE PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRY OWNS AND CONTROLS THE MEDICAL PROFESSION

“Fact Checking” is often provided by paid writers from the pharmaceutical companies and not from verified, independent sources.

“The medical profession is being bought by the pharmaceutical industry, not only in terms of the practice of medicine, but also in terms of teaching and research. The academic institutions of this country are allowing themselves to be the paid agents of the pharmaceutical industry. I think it’s disgraceful.” Arnold Relman

Former Editor of the New England Journal of Medicine

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC1126053/

INFECTIOUS DISEASE LEVELS WERE DROPPING BEFORE VACCINES ENTERED THE PICTURE

Vaccine promoters claim that vaccines wiped out most infectious diseases. History tells us a different story. The beginning of the 20th century introduced improved sanitation (sewers), water treatment plants, and vastly improved nutrition.

The sample graphs above show that infectious diseases like Measles, Whooping Cough, Diphtheria, Typhoid Fever and Polio, were all at their lowest levels and dropping, BEFORE the vaccines were introduced.

The 1918 “Spanish Flu” held sinister secrets for 100 years. Based on my previous blog: “COVID 19: Another Chapter in the History of Deception and Secrecy”, will we learn that the world-changing protocols from COVID-19 may also contain hidden secrets?https://salmartingano.com/2020/05/the-1918-spanish-flu-only-the-vaccinated-died/embed/#?secret=KMRIpNds0Y

