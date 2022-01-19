In the final week of 2021, Nobel prize-nominee Dr. Vladimir Zelenko, MD, whose Zelenko protocols have no doubt saved tens of thousands of lives, posted an urgent video with a “call to action.”

In this video, Zelenko warns about the desperation point at which the globalist elites who are pushing the two-year-old propaganda campaign have arrived.

Covid 19 Quarantine facility Brisbane Australia

A desperate tyrant is always the most dangerous tyrant and this 2-minute video affirms the major thrust of my most recent article from Jan. 7 — With globalist puppets in control of every Western nation, brace yourself for their next diabolical move. If you haven’t read that article yet, I encourage you to do so and share it with others. Some have told me they believe it’s the most important article I’ve posted to date. It is essentially a clarion call for all lovers of God, humanity and freedom to put our differences aside and rise up against the single biggest threat to humanity of the last 100 years.

While not yet widely recognizable, this enemy is more diabolical than the Nazis or the Soviets. What makes it so dangerous is that it is largely invisible and yet has the full support, in almost every nation, of the establishment.

What is the establishment? These are the people in positions of authority who most of us thought we could trust. These are your doctors, your major media outlets, your government regulatory agencies, your teachers and college professors, your pastors, priests and rabbis.

The job of the journalist and the pastor, in particular, is to always question the authorities of the day, to be counter-culture, to warn the sheep when a wolf is sneaking into the barn. But the vast majority of journalists and preachers today have abandoned their sacred duty to question, to serve as a watchman or a watchdog.

Because the establishment narrative is crumbling and more people are waking up to the fact that they’ve been lied to by trusted authority figures, the power elites who control the establishment are getting nervous. As a result, there’s a real danger that they, as Dr. Zelenko warns, will “go full totalitarian.” [If you are asking at this point how the establishment remains so firmly under the control of the invisible globalist cabal, that is a question easily answered. It’s done through money. The entire money flow worldwide is controlled by a handful of big banks and mega-corporations with overlapping boards of directors.]

Watch Dr. Zelenko’s 2-minute video below:

The only thing that can stop this headlong push toward absolute tyranny, is prayer and action. Pray that God will give us more time to repent as individuals, as people and as nations.

But we also need to dial in on the urgency of the moment. We need a hardened sense of resistance on the part of all the prayer warriors, patriots and freedom lovers. Zelenko calls for peaceful civil disobedience. I have been calling for the same for more than a year now but so far we have seen no mass uprising, at least not in America. Will we wait till it’s possibly too late, like in France, Germany, Italy, Austria, Australia, Israel and the other countries where full-blown digital health passports have already been implemented, severely curtailing people’s freedom of movement, of speech and right to assemble?

I’m not talking about an uprising where people march around with signs in front of Capitol buildings. There’s nothing wrong with that but we need something more. We need mass resistance. Where people simply say no to the restrictions and go about life as they normally would before the psy op began in February 2020.

Zelenko also asks for prayers of protection over those brave doctors, journalists and other truth-tellers who are speaking out and trying to counter the lies of the government/media/military/Big Pharma mind-controllers.

We know the camps are ready. I reported last August that the Army was advertising for “internment/resettlement specialists” to staff the camps, many of which are located on military bases: DHS issues terror alert equating Americans who oppose government Covid restrictions to 9/11 terrorists.

See screenshots below from the Army recruitment ad.

In Washington State, the State Board of Health may soon amend state law to authorize the involuntary detainment of residents as young as 5 years old in Covid-19 “internment camps” for failing to comply with the state’s experimental vaccine mandate.

Washington Code 246-100-040, a proposed revision to include Covid protocol under the state’s Communicable and Certain Other Diseases Act, outlines “Procedures for isolation or quarantine.” If approved, this revision would allow local health officials at “his or her sole discretion” to “issue an emergency detention order causing a person or group of persons to be immediately detained for purposes of isolation or quarantine.”

According to W 246-100-040, “a local health officer may invoke the powers of police officers, sheriffs, constables, and all other officers and employees of any political subdivisions within the jurisdiction of the health department to enforce immediately orders given to effectuate the purposes of this section in accordance with the provisions of RCW 43.20.050(4) and 70.05.120.”

The “emergency detention order” would legalize the isolation and detainment of U.S. citizens who fail to voluntarily comply with gene-therapy shots “for a period not to exceed ten days.”

These types of tyrannical bombshells lie hidden in the law books of almost every state, giving state officials near cart blanche powers to disrupt people’s lives during a declared health emergency.

Sources tell me that Washington state law ALREADY authorizes involuntary quarantine, and W 246-100-040 merely offers up the latest bureaucratic interpretation of the law, or how it can be applied.

The Accuser of the Brethren

To date the enemy has hit back at us by censoring our work and falsely accusing us of exactly what they are doing — which is putting out disinformation. This is called “flipping the script.” If you want to know what the globalist, elitist technocrats are doing, just pay attention to what they accuse us of doing. In the 12th chapter of the book of Revelation we see a reference to Satan as the “accuser of the brethren,” and this is reflected in those who operate under Satanic inspiration in the world today. They absolutely love to flip the script!

Because the globalists’ mass psychological warfare against the truth has only been partially successful and the truth is still managing to leak out, despite all of their censoring and false accusations, they are planning to take a more drastic approach to shut us up and shut us down.

I agree with Dr. Zelenko that the most effective way to deal with such malevolence is to step up our truth-telling even more. We all need to take our messaging, both online and in person, to the next level.

Let’s resolve in 2022 to double down on speaking truth to power. Let’s make our stand now, speaking out more aggressively than ever, seizing upon every opportunity to debunk the lies about the poison death shot and what it’s doing to people, especially our children and young adults. Another young, super-fit soccer player collapsed yesterday, the latest in a string of hundreds of incidents over the last eight months or so. Miscarriages and stillborn births are off the charts. And nobody seems to care.

It’s up to us to make them care.

We truth warriors must put aside our differences and work together, share each other’s work and spread the truth. Start by sharing my article, linked above, and Dr. Zelenko’s video.

