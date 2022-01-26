(AP File Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)

by KOMO News StaffTuesday, January 25th 2022

EVERETT, Wash. – Alaska Airlines canceled nearly 25 flights Monday at Everett’s Paine Field because of 5G.

The airline confirmed 23 flights into and out of Paine Field were canceled because FAA restrictions mean the Embraer E175 airplane cannot land in poor weather or low visibility because 5G could possibly interfere with systems.

This plane is flown by Alaska Airlines’ sister carrier Horizon Air and partner SkyWest. Alaska Airlines did confirm there could be more cancellations, delays or diversions at airports where there is low visibility.

The company did say there is a flexible travel policy in effect for those impacted.