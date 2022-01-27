by Jamie White January 26th 2022, 1:27 pm

Radical left tyrant Prime Minister suffering from “vaccine derangement syndrome,” says NHL hockey player.”I haven’t seen my country this behind something and this excited about something in a very, very long time.”

Over a million Canadians, including a massive convoy of truckers, are on their way to the Canadian Parliament in Ottawa to demand the resignation of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau over his COVID tyranny, according to reports and video.

Former Calgary Flames hockey player Theo Fleury joined Fox News’ “Ingraham Angle” on Tuesday to announce that millions of Canadians are marching to Canada’s capital to demand that Trudeau either resign or lift all the tyrannical COVID mandates.

“Right now in Canada we have one of the biggest revolutions happening, and you probably haven’t heard about it because no one’s talking about it,” Fleury told host Laura Ingraham, referring to the mainstream media.

“But right now there’s 50,000 truckers and about 1.4 million people headed to the parliament in Ottawa, and they’re going to stay there until Trudeau resigns or they give us back all our freedoms and rights.”

“For the past two years, we’ve had a prime minister who has vaccine derangement syndrome,” he continued, “where every day he stands up at the stump and that’s all he talks about. He doesn’t talk about the economy, he doesn’t talk about the supply chain, he doesn’t talk about us losing our rights, lockdowns, nothing. It’s just straight vaccines.”

Fleury insisted Canadians have become unified on a level previously unseen in their contempt for Trudeau and his draconian COVID policies they’re suffering under.

“What we’re seeing in the country right now with these truckers, honestly, it has ignited the whole entire country of Canada,” Fleury said. “Even I, a big tough hockey player have shed a few tears because I haven’t seen my country this behind something and this excited about something in a very, very long time.”

Theo Fleury tells Fox News that over 1,000,000 people are headed to Ottawa to demand the resignation of Trudeau. pic.twitter.com/1ZythiuNvV — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) January 26, 2022

Videos over the last few days appear to confirm Fleury’s claims, showing thousands of Canadians braving the cold and snow holding Canadian flags as they march to the Parliament of Canada.

Quand les canadiens soutiennent le mouvement de grève nationale contre la répression vaxxinale au Canada! Tous les camions convergent vers Ottawa pour dire à Trudeau ce qu’ils pensent de sa dictature. Saluons nos amis canadiens pour leur courage 👏🏻✌🏻 pic.twitter.com/umNOqA8pb3 — CourrierDesStratèges (@CStrateges) January 25, 2022

Live March to Ottawa Ontario to the capital all Canadian truckers on their way also to be there on the 29th #LFG pic.twitter.com/HxXXRGeSL7 — 🌲🦉🌲 (@anewdawn333) January 22, 2022

BREAKING: Hundreds march in the bitter Ottawa cold to protest for their right to spread. #cdnpoli pic.twitter.com/zzfLSfrui7 — Memeditorialist (@ajhtweeting) January 22, 2022

The anti-vaccine mandate trucker convoy launched last week in response to Trudeau ordering American and Canadian drivers to be fully vaccinated to cross Canada’s border by January 22.

The Canadian Trucking Alliance and the American Trucking Associations said Trudeau’s order would sideline up to 26,000 of the 160,000 drivers on the road in the middle of winter and amid unprecedented supply chain breakdowns.

CANADA – Truckers against medical discrimination. This convoy is now heading to Ottawa and is 70km long,



We stand with you Canada. #NoVaccinePassports #NoMandatoryVaccines #Covid_19 pic.twitter.com/pYGQI6mTty — Bernie's Tweets (@BernieSpofforth) January 24, 2022

Numerous videos from the Canadian border and on through Ottawa show the massive scale of the trucker convoy protesting Trudeau’s draconian vaccine mandate, which reportedly extends over 70km.

You can't see the end of the 50km+ long #TruckersForFreedom convoy heading to Ottawa.



"This is what Canadians have needed for so long, a little bit of hope."https://t.co/cTm6cKZ0k8 pic.twitter.com/mXjaaHzKmT — Efron Monsanto 🇨🇦 (@realmonsanto) January 26, 2022

“To our fellow Canadians, the time for political overreach is over,” the Freedom Convoy GoFundMe page says. “Our current government is implementing rules and mandates that are destroying the foundation of our businesses, industries and livelihoods.”

This is what MSM *doesn’t* want you to see.. facebook just shut down the 600,000 strong Convoy to Ottawa group. #TruckersConvoy2022 #TruckersForFreedom pic.twitter.com/p9n1Lvtcaf — Pelham (@Resist_05) January 26, 2022

Crowd cheering on the freedom trucker convoy in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada as it makes it’s way to Ottawa to protest mandates and restrictions in the country. pic.twitter.com/jHvoOluY17 — Marie Oakes (@TheMarieOakes) January 25, 2022

Supermarkets in the country have already been reporting “food shortages” as a result of the cross-border trucker vaccine mandate,

“We’re seeing shortages,” said Gary Sands, senior vice president of the Canadian Federation of Independent Grocers. “We’re hearing from members they’re going into some stores where there’s no oranges or bananas.’”

The trucker convoy will reportedly converge with the bulk of the protesters in Ottawa on January 29.

Meanwhile, a large convoy of American truckers from South Carolina and elsewhere in the States are joining with the Canadian truckers at the border.

