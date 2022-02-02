Infowars.com January 31st 2022, 3:26 pm

Covid-crazed bureaucrats having a standoff with a pissed off working class

A large convoy of truckers on Monday blockaded a US-Canada border crossing outside Alberta leading to the capital of Ottawa.

The massive blockade began as a trucker protest at the Coutts, Alberta-Sweet Grass, Montana border crossing in support of the Freedom Convoy in Ottawa over the weekend.

Current scene at the Coutts / Sweet Grass border crossing, closed both ways. Truckers are demanding an end to government mandates, and say they won't budge until that happens.



Full Report soon @ https://t.co/69LmwLemGF pic.twitter.com/KbvPHH4RQc — Syd Fizzard (@SydFizzard) January 31, 2022

BREAKING: Massive convoy of truckers have blockaded the US-Canada border crossing in Alberta pic.twitter.com/A4KHrzETbv — Truckistan Amb. Poso 🏁 (@JackPosobiec) January 31, 2022

The blockade was formed along the southbound lane of Alberta Highway 4 that connects Calgary, Albert to Helena, Montana.

MAP BREAK



The truckers are blockading the major US-Canada border crossing between Calgary and Helena pic.twitter.com/cjqkSbEo1z — Truckistan Amb. Poso 🏁 (@JackPosobiec) January 31, 2022

On Monday, Canadian authorities responded by sending police and towing vehicles to intimidate the truckers.

UPDATE: This was sent to me earlier



RCMP and tactical units headed to Coutts, Alberta.



The hundreds of truckers aren't budging, as they demonstrate by parking at the border of Montana.



More at https://t.co/NxAr5V5Iko pic.twitter.com/Zjx5U72EwO — K2 (@kiansimone44) January 31, 2022

Surrounded and forced to make a difficult decision. Motion has passed, they are staying.



Stay tuned.



More at https://t.co/NxAr5V5Iko pic.twitter.com/kIyM8lGmTA — K2 (@kiansimone44) January 31, 2022

Facing fines of $10,000 for a first offense or $25,000, as well as jail time for a second, the blockade organizers prayed over their difficult decision to disperse or remain.

They decided to maintain the blockade but agreed to open the northbound lane to allow vehicles to come and go.

One trucker explained that the authorities initially “didn’t want to negotiate”, but now that they opened up a lane, their blockade no longer violates the Alberta Traffic Safety Act.

“We’re going to open the northbound lane and let the guys come out of the U.S. , we’re going to let them go, but they have to open up a lane on their end to let our guys leave, because we’re actually boxed in right now,” he said.

UPDATE: truckers speak after decision to stand their ground.



More at https://t.co/NxAr5V5Iko pic.twitter.com/Ib1tpxEnT6 — K2 (@kiansimone44) January 31, 2022

“Anybody that wants to leave can leave, anybody that wants to stay, can stay. This way, it’s all about freedom,” he added.

A lane opening up for the locals, the border will remain blocked.



Any truckers who want to leave now have a chance.



More at https://t.co/NxAr5V5Iko pic.twitter.com/6i4TCzfml0 — K2 (@kiansimone44) January 31, 2022

"DON'T OPEN THE BORDER" says an American trucker who was gridlocked for 3 days away from his family and his work.



Even those inconvenienced are understanding and in support.



Don't believe what the media is saying, we are HERE on the ground.



Help us at https://t.co/NxAr5V5Iko pic.twitter.com/woWOOO6k2B — K2 (@kiansimone44) January 31, 2022

Tensions reportedly eased a bit as negotiations began to open.

Update: things have calmed down, truckers are eating lunch and congregating.



Any minute now RCMP negotiators will arrive to discuss how they move forward.



More at https://t.co/NxAr5V5Iko pic.twitter.com/vgC5cnwhf5 — K2 (@kiansimone44) January 31, 2022

Canadian police arrived to begin discussions with the group of demonstrators.

Update: Negotiations have started, the protestors are wondering why the mainstream media can pass RCMP checkpoints but their food and water can't.



Rebel News was mentioned as the only news outlet they want here.



More at https://t.co/NxAr5V5Iko pic.twitter.com/nWIstcklUH — K2 (@kiansimone44) January 31, 2022

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney had denounced the blockade on Twitter, calling it a “significant inconvenience” for lawful motorists.

The blockade of the Coutts border crossing violates the Alberta Traffic Safety Act.



It is causing significant inconvenience for lawful motorists and could dangerously impede movement of emergency service vehicles.



This blockade must end.



My full statement: ⬇ pic.twitter.com/VbXTQTVft8 — Jason Kenney (@jkenney) January 30, 2022

Certainly, the truckers would argue that government-mandated vaccines and lockdowns are also a “significant inconvenience” to their freedom.

This comes as Trudeau on Monday denounced the Freedom Convoy as “violent”, “hateful” and “racist” from his undisclosed safe house in a televised address.

I know this pandemic is frustrating. It’s frustrating that, after two years, we’re not done fighting COVID-19. But over the past few days, Canadians have been shocked – and, frankly, disgusted – by the behaviour displayed by some people protesting in our nation’s capital. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) January 31, 2022

Follow live updates at ConvoyReports.com.